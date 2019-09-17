Reno Wilson Lists Mount Washington Bungalow

Versatile actor Reno Wilson, best known for his long run in a supporting role on the popular primetime sitcom “Mike & Molly,” as well as providing character voices in the blockbuster “Transformers” film series, has listed a quirky micro-compound in L.A.’s up-and-coming Mount Washington neighborhood with a not quite $940,000 asking price. Wilson hopes to just about double his money on the property he acquired almost seven years ago for a smidgen under $475,000.

Secured by wrought iron gates and all but invisible behind a high wooden fence and a rustic tangle of trees, the quiet, hillside retreat offers a bit more than 1,700 square feet between a charming 1940s bungalow and a detached studio building. There are two bedrooms and one stylishly up-to-date bathroom plus a sleeping loft in the cozily proportioned residence; the studio contains a spacious, concrete-floored den, a recording studio and a full bathroom.

Upscale French oak floorboards and crisp white walls define the interior spaces of the main house where a bulbous, retro-chic wood stove warms the open-concept living and dining room. A bank of wood-trimmed glass doors fold open to a grassy front yard. The modestly sized, expensively updated and smartly arranged kitchen at the back of the house features white marble countertops and premium-grade designer appliances.

Outside, between the main house and studio, a freeform swimming pool and spa is surrounded by ordinary concrete terracing and, tucked out of sight behind the studio, there’s a drab-looking sports court. The yard’s most appealing feature is the tree-shaded roof deck atop the studio building that not only offers serene, cross-canyon mountain views but is designed for quintessentially Californian outdoor living and entertaining with a fire pit and built-in projection system and movie screen.

