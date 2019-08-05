×

Reese Witherspoon Snags Hobby Farm in Malibu

By Variety Staff
Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$6.25 million
Size:
about 2 acres with main house, guest house and multiple outbuildings

Deafening scuttlebutt on the celebrity real estate street is that Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her summer with a clandestine, $6.25 million off-market purchase of an almost painfully charming, magazine-spread ready hobby farm in the rolling foothills above Malibu’s Zuma Beach.

The stylishly quaint compound was most recently owned by a design-savvy couple who operated the not quite two-acre property as a photogenic wedding venue and event space. The private and gated estate’s modernized, 1949 farmhouse offers boho-chic open-plan living spaces, a designer-quality galley kitchen, several bedrooms and a couple of fully updated, vintage-inspired bathrooms. Set amid the compound’s dozens of ancient sycamores, fruit trees and organic vegetable gardens are a barn-style guesthouse or entertainment pavilion with full kitchen, a detached art studio or yoga retreat and a screening room with wet bar. State-of-the-art equestrian facilities include a vine-draped stabling block and competition-quality dressage riding ring. The bucolic, park-like grounds additionally comprise lush carpets of lawn, a horseshoe pit, a bocce ball court and Instagram-ready spots for outdoor dining and lounging. 

Besides Witherspoon’s primary residence in Los Angeles, a lavish traditional mansion in Pacific Palisades acquired in 2014 for a bit more than $12.7 million, the 2006 Oscar winner and 2017 Emmy-winning “Big Little Lies” star owns several homes in Nashville, as well as a relaxed getaway inside the guarded gates of an ultra-prestigious and tremendously spendy members-only-club community in the Bahamas, where the least expensive home on the open market is priced at $4.5 million. 

