‘Power’ Star Shane Johnson Lands New House in Encino

The celebrity real estate gossip grapevine is abuzz that “Power” star Shane Johnson and actress Keili Lefkovitz have upgraded their residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the close to $2.3 million purchase of an opulently appointed Tuscan-inspired villa in the affluent foothills above Encino. Hidden up a discreet private drive and fortified behind a high wall and decoratively scrolled iron gates, the just shy of 5,100-square-foot, family-sized home packs in five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Imposing glass and wrought iron doors open to a grandly proportioned, double-height foyer and stair gallery surrounded by commodious formal living and dining rooms. Beyond the dining room, a lavishly equipped kitchen is arranged around a large island and has a small, semicircular breakfast bay. A U-shaped wet bar separates the kitchen from an adjoining family room with fireplace. A curved staircase leads to a second-floor lounge surrounded by three en suite guest bedrooms, each with walk-in closet and balcony access, plus a master suite replete with fireplace, private terrace, walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. In the backyard, there’s a trellis-shaded terrace outside the dining room, a verdant sweep of lawn with tropical plantings and a slender terrace alongside a tile-accented swimming pool. The property was listed with Chelsea Lazkani at Rodeo Realty; Steven Foonberg at Westside Realty Group represented Johnson.

Johnson, who spends a great deal of time in New York where “Power” films, and Lefkovitz, set to star opposite her husband in a feature length dark comedy called “Death Everlasting” that Johnson’s also producing, appear to have upsized their West Coast digs from a not quite 1,700-square-foot glass-walled architectural on a busy canyon road in Bel Air. Tax records indicate Lefkovitz acquired that property more than 15 years ago for a tetch over $730,000.