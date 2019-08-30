×

‘Power’ Star Shane Johnson Lands New House in Encino

Encino, Calif.
$2.258 million
5,077 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

The celebrity real estate gossip grapevine is abuzz that “Power” star Shane Johnson and actress Keili Lefkovitz have upgraded their residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the close to $2.3 million purchase of an opulently appointed Tuscan-inspired villa in the affluent foothills above Encino. Hidden up a discreet private drive and fortified behind a high wall and decoratively scrolled iron gates, the just shy of 5,100-square-foot, family-sized home packs in five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Imposing glass and wrought iron doors open to a grandly proportioned, double-height foyer and stair gallery surrounded by commodious formal living and dining rooms. Beyond the dining room, a lavishly equipped kitchen is arranged around a large island and has a small, semicircular breakfast bay. A U-shaped wet bar separates the kitchen from an adjoining family room with fireplace. A curved staircase leads to a second-floor lounge surrounded by three en suite guest bedrooms, each with walk-in closet and balcony access, plus a master suite replete with fireplace, private terrace, walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. In the backyard, there’s a trellis-shaded terrace outside the dining room, a verdant sweep of lawn with tropical plantings and a slender terrace alongside a tile-accented swimming pool. The property was listed with Chelsea Lazkani at Rodeo Realty; Steven Foonberg at Westside Realty Group represented Johnson.

Johnson, who spends a great deal of time in New York where “Power” films, and Lefkovitz, set to star opposite her husband in a feature length dark comedy called “Death Everlasting” that Johnson’s also producing, appear to have upsized their West Coast digs from a not quite 1,700-square-foot glass-walled architectural on a busy canyon road in Bel Air. Tax records indicate Lefkovitz acquired that property more than 15 years ago for a tetch over $730,000.

