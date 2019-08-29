Pierce Brosnan Snags Santa Monica Cottage

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye have shelled out close to $3 million for an unpretentious but hardly inexpensive 1940s traditional cottage on a pretty, tree-lined street in a coveted Santa Monica, Calif., neighborhood. Described in marketing materials as “turn-key,” the handsome and clean, if not especially chic, single-story home has three bedrooms plus an office and three bathrooms in just over 2,300 square feet.

With a stone-faced fireplace and a bay window that overlooks the front yard, the formal living room has wood floors that extend into an unexpectedly long combination family room and dining area. The separate, galley-style kitchen has updated, average-quality stainless steel appliances, practical if pedestrian beige ceramic floor tiles and a small, window-lined dining space. Both guest bedrooms are ample — one includes a fitted walk-in closet and lavish if somewhat dated private bathroom — while the master suite incorporates a separate office, a skylight-topped dressing hall and the most stylishly updated of the three bathrooms. French doors in the master bedroom lead to the simply landscaped backyard, with a sun-dappled patch of lawn and, behind a detached two-car garage at the end of a brick-paved gated drive, a huge patio for al fresco dining and lounging.

The listing was held by Alejandra Martinez-Sorensen of The Agency; Brosnan and Shaye were repped by Sandro Dazzan, also at The Agency.

It’s unclear if the property was acquired for personal use, as the four-time James Bond actor custom-built a much larger and far more luxurious, Bali-inspired oceanfront estate along Malibu’s Broad Beach that some years ago popped up as an ultra-luxe short-term summer rental at a sky-high $250,000 per month. Brosnan and Shaye have also long maintained an expansive foothold in Hawaii, where they preside over a multi-cottage compound along a pristine stretch of sand on the North Shore of Kauai.