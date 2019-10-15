×

Paul Wesley Purchases Topanga Log Cabin

Location:
Topanga, Calif.
Price:
$1.925 million
Size:
(approx.) 2,600 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

An in-the-know property snitch swears Paul Wesley, best known for his long-running role on “The Vampire Diaries” and his various roles on the CBS All Access thriller series “Tell Me a Story,” has marked his upwardly mobile showbiz career with the just over $1.9 million acquisition of a modern-minded log cabin in Topanga, Calif. Secured behind gates on almost half an acre in the rugged, semi-remote mountains above Malibu, the four-bedroom and two-bathroom residence measures in at approximately 2,600 square feet.

The airy living room features a pitched and beamed ceiling, exposed timber accent walls and a fireplace asymmetrically placed in a dry-stacked stone wall. An adjoining dining room is open over a peninsula snack counter to a kitchen updated with butcher-block countertops and up-to-date stainless steel appliances. A den with a vaulted ceiling does double duty as a screening room with a movie screen that drops down in front of a wall of windows above a wet bar.

There are two guest bedrooms on the main floor, one with built-in bunk beds fashioned from massive peeler logs, and a third on the second floor along with the tree house-like master bedroom that spills out through French doors to a small deck with mesmerizing views over the surrounding mountaintops. A huge deck outside the living room and breakfast nook overlooks a broad slope of lawn and a swimming pool nestled among mature trees.

The property was listed with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage agents Paul Ferra and Melissa Oliver, who also represented the buyer.

