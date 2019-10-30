×

Patrick Stewart Quietly Buys Jason Winer’s Hancock Park Villa

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
patrick-stewart-house
16 View Gallery
Seller:
Jason Winer & Jackie Seiden
Location:
Hancock Park, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.3 million
Size:
4,543 square feet, 4 beds, 3.5 baths

This past summer, Emmy-winning producer/director Jason Winer (“Modern Family,” “Life in Pieces,” “Single Parents”) and his Broadway actress wife Jackie Seiden listed and quickly sold their classically handsome, 1920s Mediterranean Revival-style L.A. home for just a smidgen over the asking price.

Though the transaction was widely publicized, it wasn’t publicly known at the time that the buyers were legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart — the British-born icon boasts one of the most prolific and acclaimed careers of any living thespian — and his third wife, New York-based singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell. Records reveal the May-December couple forked out $4.3 million for their new West Coast outpost, which features just over 4,500 square feet of living space and lies on a particularly lovely, tree-canopied street in historic Hancock Park.

The red tile-roofed house is partially obscured from view by a riotous — if charming — overgrown thicket of tropical and subtropical plantings. Behind the gated entry is foyer with an elegantly curved staircase awash in natural light, all thanks to a well-located ceiling skylight. Formal spaces include a step-down living room with fireplace and coved ceiling, a spacious dining room with direct views into a bamboo-filled private courtyard, a library with floor-to-ceiling walls of bookshelves painted an attractive shade of steel blue, and a music lounge currently outfitted with a baby grand piano and full drum set.

Upstairs are three guest/family bedrooms and two bathrooms plus the master suite, with its vintage marble bathroom sporting rose-colored tilework, a walk-in closet stocked with custom cabinetry, and a separate pine-paneled office.

Just off the black-and-white designer kitchen is a vine-laced pergola with a built-in BBQ overlooking a swimming pool and triangular spa tucked beneath another riotous collection of palm trees, banana plants and a vibrant sprinkling of bougainvillea pricklers. And just beyond the pool, attached to the two-car garage at the far rear of the property, is a wee poolside lounge with big-screen TV and a stacked-stone fireplace.

Although it doesn’t appear that the primarily Manhattan-based Stewart currently owns another L.A. residence, this is not the “Star Trek” actor’s first Tinseltown real estate purchase. Back in the early aughts, he owned a refined home on one of the best streets in Pacific Palisades, the same street that counts Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Conan O’Brien among its current homeowners. Stewart sold that Westside villa in 2004 — shortly after his second divorce — for just over $6.5 million to its current owners, a non-famous private equity guru and his wife.

Jack Graniti at Pacifica West Properties held the listing; Steve Frankel at Coldwell Banker repped Stewart.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Patrick Stewart House Hancock Park

    Patrick Stewart Quietly Buys Jason Winer's Hancock Park Villa

    This past summer, Emmy-winning producer/director Jason Winer (“Modern Family,” “Life in Pieces,” “Single Parents”) and his Broadway actress wife Jackie Seiden listed and quickly sold their classically handsome, 1920s Mediterranean Revival-style L.A. home for just a smidgen over the asking price. Though the transaction was widely publicized, it wasn’t publicly known at the time that [...]

  • Stephen Glover House Mali

    'Atlanta' Showrunner Stephen Glover Falls for Los Feliz Midcentury Modern

    It turns out that Stephen Glover, the younger brother of showbiz multi-hyphenate Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino, apparently shares his brother’s passion for groovy residential works of modernism. Last year, the elder Glover laid out $4.2 million for an idiosyncratic Buff & Hensman-designed property in the hills of La Cañada Flintridge, and now the other [...]

  • Pete Wentz House Encino

    Pete Wentz Doesn’t Hold Tight to Villa in Encino

    Musician Pete Wentz has sold his hacienda-inspired contemporary-Mediterranean villa in the leafy, affluent Amestoy Estates neighborhood of the Los Angeles suburb of Encino for a small amount over $2.26 million, a skoch below the close-to-$2.4 million asking price. The founding bassist for the platinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy, Wentz bought the property about 5½ [...]

  • Tim Long House Los Angeles

    Comedy Writer-Producer Tim Long Lists Los Feliz Colonial

    Canadian comedy writer and veteran producer Tim Long, a five-time Emmy winning writer-producer for “The Simpsons,” has his fashionably turned out Colonial-style home in the historic, showbiz-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles up for grabs at almost $4.5 million. Once the head writer on “The David Letterman Show,” Long and his occasional collaborator wife, [...]

  • James Valentine House Los Angeles

    James Valentine Makes a Killing in Los Feliz

    Design savvy Maroon 5 lead guitarist James Valentine has sold a mid-century modern home in L.A.’s Los Feliz area for $4.1 million, a hefty $300,000 over it’s not-quite-$3.8 million price tag. The buyer is oil heiress and real estate gossip column staple Aileen Getty. The Nebraska-bred musician’s eye for exemplary architecture just about doubled his [...]

  • Rick Rubin House Malibu

    Rick Rubin Locks Down Pricey Malibu Cottage

    Uber-music producer Rick Rubin (in)famously lost his two Malibu homes to the unforgiving flames of last year’s Woolsey Fire, but he hasn’t abandoned the seaside city just yet. On the contrary, records show the legendary Def Jam Records co-founder has doubled down on his local property holdings, having splashed out more than $8.1 million for [...]

  • Jennie Garth House

    ‘90210’ Star Jennie Garth Sells in 93460, Buys in 91105

    Jennie Garth has been on a real estate tear the last couple months. The star of the original, wildly popular 1990s teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” the first couple of seasons of its 2008 reprise and its trippy 2019 reboot “BH90210,” which she also co-created and executive produced, has quietly sold an equestrian compound about [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad