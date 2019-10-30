Patrick Stewart Quietly Buys Jason Winer’s Hancock Park Villa

This past summer, Emmy-winning producer/director Jason Winer (“Modern Family,” “Life in Pieces,” “Single Parents”) and his Broadway actress wife Jackie Seiden listed and quickly sold their classically handsome, 1920s Mediterranean Revival-style L.A. home for just a smidgen over the asking price.

Though the transaction was widely publicized, it wasn’t publicly known at the time that the buyers were legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart — the British-born icon boasts one of the most prolific and acclaimed careers of any living thespian — and his third wife, New York-based singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell. Records reveal the May-December couple forked out $4.3 million for their new West Coast outpost, which features just over 4,500 square feet of living space and lies on a particularly lovely, tree-canopied street in historic Hancock Park.

The red tile-roofed house is partially obscured from view by a riotous — if charming — overgrown thicket of tropical and subtropical plantings. Behind the gated entry is foyer with an elegantly curved staircase awash in natural light, all thanks to a well-located ceiling skylight. Formal spaces include a step-down living room with fireplace and coved ceiling, a spacious dining room with direct views into a bamboo-filled private courtyard, a library with floor-to-ceiling walls of bookshelves painted an attractive shade of steel blue, and a music lounge currently outfitted with a baby grand piano and full drum set.

Upstairs are three guest/family bedrooms and two bathrooms plus the master suite, with its vintage marble bathroom sporting rose-colored tilework, a walk-in closet stocked with custom cabinetry, and a separate pine-paneled office.

Just off the black-and-white designer kitchen is a vine-laced pergola with a built-in BBQ overlooking a swimming pool and triangular spa tucked beneath another riotous collection of palm trees, banana plants and a vibrant sprinkling of bougainvillea pricklers. And just beyond the pool, attached to the two-car garage at the far rear of the property, is a wee poolside lounge with big-screen TV and a stacked-stone fireplace.

Although it doesn’t appear that the primarily Manhattan-based Stewart currently owns another L.A. residence, this is not the “Star Trek” actor’s first Tinseltown real estate purchase. Back in the early aughts, he owned a refined home on one of the best streets in Pacific Palisades, the same street that counts Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Conan O’Brien among its current homeowners. Stewart sold that Westside villa in 2004 — shortly after his second divorce — for just over $6.5 million to its current owners, a non-famous private equity guru and his wife.

Jack Graniti at Pacifica West Properties held the listing; Steve Frankel at Coldwell Banker repped Stewart.