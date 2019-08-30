Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis Snag Silver Lake Spanish-Style Home

Earlier this year, a 1928-built Spanish-style home overlooking the Silver Lake Reservoir hit the market with a $3.35 million thud. Originally designed by Frankie Faulkner, one of L.A.’s first female architects, the approximately 2,800 sq. ft. structure was completely remodeled in 2016 by local design firm DISC Interiors. While the exterior remains period-correct, the home’s innards now sport a far more contemporary yet distinctly subdued neutral palette, all while retaining many original architectural details — arched doors and windows, and a beamed barrel ceiling in the living room.

Those features, apparently, were enough to drive buyers hog wild. Despite the high (for the area) asking price, the property was in escrow within two weeks and eventually sold for nearly $3.5 million, or almost $150,000 more than list. The new owners are “House” and “Vinyl” actress Olivia Wilde and her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis, a “Saturday Night Live” alum and prolific comedic film actor.

Set on a .13-acre lot in the Silver Lake hills, the property features a two-car garage and plenty of additional street parking. The low-maintenance yard is landscaped with native and drought-tolerant plantings — olive trees and various species of cacti, along with a petite patch of grassy lawn and a saltwater swimming pool in the backyard.

Indoors, a spacious living room includes an original fireplace and the aforementioned barrel-vaulted ceiling. The sleek eat-in kitchen opens to the dining area and features custom cabinetry, limestone countertops, plus a mixture of vintage and high-end appliances.

Though the Wilde-Sudeikis home appears to be single-story from the streetfront, it drops down mullet-style to three full separate levels out back. On the ground floor is a guest bedroom suite with private entry and a convenient wet bar, while the top floor includes the property’s other three bedrooms — two guest rooms that share a bathroom and the home’s fully modernized master suite, with its walk-in closet, dual bathroom vanities and soaking tub.

In addition to their new Silver Lake shack, the busy-as-beavers bicoastal actors maintain a mansion-sized house in New York City’s Brooklyn nabe, acquired back in late 2014 for $6.5 million.

Courtney Smith of Compass held the listing; Smith and Geoff Martin, also of Compass, repped Wilde and Sudeikis.