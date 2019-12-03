Olin and Wettig Pick Up Venice Scandi-Modern

Primetime drama staples Patricia Wettig and Ken Olin, he a veteran actor, director and three-time Emmy-nominated producer for the NBC megahit “This Is Us,” and she a three-time Emmy-winning actor for the early 1990s baby boomer series “thirtysomething,” have shelled out $4.5 million for an arresting, Scandi-Modern residence in a quiet, slightly out-of-the-way cranny of L.A.’s super-trendy beachside community of Venice.

Configured around a sunny central courtyard, the L-shaped two-story main house and detached garage/guest pavilion were designed by Hawaii-based firm Peter Vincent Architects in a refined, high-minimalist manner that cleverly utilizes the universally familiar silhouette of an archetypal barn to soften the impact of the forbidding, nearly black-wood cladding that covers most of the exterior. Listings held by Jennifer Hughes at Bulldog Realtors indicate the property offers a total of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in close to 3,800 square feet.

In both the combination living/dining room and separate kitchen, there are polished concrete floors, lofty ceilings and huge expanses of floor-to-ceiling windows that disappear completely into the walls and erase any distinction between indoors and out. The kitchen, arranged around a massive island with bespoke, furniture-grade cabinetry and a glass-fronted pantry, is fitted with a pricey array of designer appliances — the imported range alone retails for almost as much as some new cars. A cantilevered staircase provides access to two bedrooms that share a Jack ’n’ Jill bathroom, plus a master suite with a finely tailored white marble and blonde-wood bathroom.

Outside, spacious alfresco dining and lounge areas complement a unique, poured-concrete outdoor kitchen under a vine-draped trellis with a built-in barbeque and smoker. There’s also a jetted plunge pool with child-safe cover. At the back of the property, a detached two-car garage is topped by an airy guest suite with Murphy bed and bathroom.

The Wettig-Olins previously owned an early 20th-century Colonial Revival-style home in nearby ken ol that was sold in 2013 for a bit more than $6.8 million to “Cold Case” creator Meredith Stiehm and “Mad Men” producer Tom Smuts. And, though they sold a two-bedroom co-op unit on New York City’s Upper East Side in 2017 for almost $2.6 million, just barely above what they’d paid about two years earlier, Wettig and Olin continue to own an ultra-contemporary pavilion designed by artist Jack Ceglic and hidden down a private lane in the sleepy Water Mill area of the Hamptons.