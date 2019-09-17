×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nina Jacobson Spins Brentwood Home to Tobey Maguire

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
14 View Gallery
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$6.9 million
Size:
3,526 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathooms

The latest celebrity real estate scuttlebutt has it that movie star-turned-increasingly prolific film producer Tobey Maguire is the mysterious buyer who recently shelled out a tad above $6.9 million for a mid-century residence in a prime section of L.A.’s tony Brentwood area sold by veteran entertainment executive and powerhouse film producer Nina Jacobson. Jacobson, a producer on “Crazy Rich Asians” and the mega-successful “Hunger Games” franchise, acquired the 1950s California ranch-style residence in 2000 for just over $2.2 million; she had the single-story sprawler worked over in a warm minimalist manner by acclaimed designer Jamie Bush in collaboration with architect Bruce Bolander. Mostly out of view behind a towering hedgerow, the roughly 3,500-square-foot house sits on about half of an acre with four bedrooms and 5.5 mosaic-tiled bathrooms.

Rigorously clean-lined yet relaxed and airy interior spaces feature a mix of hardwood and polished-concrete floors along with scads of handcrafted walnut built-ins throughout. A free-standing central fireplace clad in charcoal-colored bricks separates an ample pair of sitting rooms. There’s also a separate dining room and a galley kitchen awash in bespoke walnut cabinetry. Other living and entertaining spaces include a casual dining area set against floor-to-ceiling windows, a children’s playroom and a glass-walled screening room with en suite bath. Most rooms, including the shag-rugged master suite, flow easily through glass sliders to a private, lushly planted backyard where, beyond an emerald carpet of manicured lawn, an open-air cabana next to the swimming pool and spa is conveniently outfitted with a wet bar and built-in banquette sofa.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties handled both sides of the transaction.

Shortly after Maguire and his now ex-wife, Tinseltown scion and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, announced their split in the fall of 2016, it was reported they splashed out almost $13 million for a newly constructed mansion in Brentwood. The following year, Maguire coughed up another $3.4 million for an ultra-contemporary glass-and-concrete architectural villa in West Hollywood. A just shy of one-acre vacant residential parcel along one of Brentwood’s most coveted streets, which Maguire acquired more than a decade ago for $10 million, was recently relisted at not quite $12 million after it first popped up for sale last year at $14.25 million.

 

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Keith Powell House

    Keith Powell Looking for Buyer in Hollywood Hills

    Former “30 Rock” actor Keith Powell has an updated 1920s Spanish cottage in the Cahuenga Pass area of the Hollywood Hills up for grabs at $1.2 million. Online listings indicate the property is already pending sale for an unknown amount and tax records indicate the creator and eponymous star of the award winning 2015-16 web [...]

  • Tobey Maguire House

    Nina Jacobson Spins Brentwood Home to Tobey Maguire

    The latest celebrity real estate scuttlebutt has it that movie star-turned-increasingly prolific film producer Tobey Maguire is the mysterious buyer who recently shelled out a tad above $6.9 million for a mid-century residence in a prime section of L.A.’s tony Brentwood area sold by veteran entertainment executive and powerhouse film producer Nina Jacobson. Jacobson, a producer on [...]

  • Hannah Hart House Silver Lake

    'My Drunk Kitchen' Host Hannah Hart Snags Silver Lake Starter House

    Long before anyone imagined “YouTube star” would actually become a viable career title, a young UC Berkeley grad named Hannah Hart filmed a gag video of herself drinking wine while attempting to make a grilled-cheese sandwich and, on a whim, uploaded it to the platform. The clip went viral and subsequently became the basis for [...]

  • Clive Standen House Studio City

    'Taken' Alum Clive Standen Buys Lucy Hale's Canyonside House

    Earlier this year, busy-busy former “Pretty Little Liars” star-turned-social media phenom Lucy Hale — she’s got no fewer than four upcoming films currently in post-production and sports nearly 25 million Instagram followers — upgraded her Studio City real estate circumstances by listing her starter home and purchasing a similarly-sized but significantly more private property in [...]

  • Kevin McKidd House

    Kevin McKidd Lists Hollywood Hills Villa

    Scotish actor Kevin McKidd has put a not quite $2 million price tag on a hillside hideaway nipped away behind imposing iron gates high in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills. The “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Trainspotting” star, who owns several homes across the Los Angeles area, acquired the secluded property just over 11 years ago for $1.625 million [...]

  • Stephen Curry House Atherton

    Stephen Curry Quietly Buys $31 Million Atherton Mansion

    The Bay Area bedroom community of Atherton, Calif. already boasts the wealthiest zip code in all the United States, but an investigation by the San Francisco Chronicle determined it’s still rapidly getting wealthier. Silicon Valley tech billionaires and foreign business barons — the majority of them from Mainland China — have punted local home values [...]

  • Joseph Abboud House Bedford

    Fashion Designer Joseph Abboud Lists Stylishly Updated Historic Retreat

    It’s only 35 miles to Manhattan, but the near-upstate New York hamlet of Bedford feels like an entirely different world. Rolling hills, peaceful pastures dot the landscape. Quaint downtown shops and leafy old-world estates hark back to a bygone era of gracious, quiet wealth. And it’s no surprise that the calming vibe has lured many [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad