Nina Jacobson Spins Brentwood Home to Tobey Maguire

The latest celebrity real estate scuttlebutt has it that movie star-turned-increasingly prolific film producer Tobey Maguire is the mysterious buyer who recently shelled out a tad above $6.9 million for a mid-century residence in a prime section of L.A.’s tony Brentwood area sold by veteran entertainment executive and powerhouse film producer Nina Jacobson. Jacobson, a producer on “Crazy Rich Asians” and the mega-successful “Hunger Games” franchise, acquired the 1950s California ranch-style residence in 2000 for just over $2.2 million; she had the single-story sprawler worked over in a warm minimalist manner by acclaimed designer Jamie Bush in collaboration with architect Bruce Bolander. Mostly out of view behind a towering hedgerow, the roughly 3,500-square-foot house sits on about half of an acre with four bedrooms and 5.5 mosaic-tiled bathrooms.

Rigorously clean-lined yet relaxed and airy interior spaces feature a mix of hardwood and polished-concrete floors along with scads of handcrafted walnut built-ins throughout. A free-standing central fireplace clad in charcoal-colored bricks separates an ample pair of sitting rooms. There’s also a separate dining room and a galley kitchen awash in bespoke walnut cabinetry. Other living and entertaining spaces include a casual dining area set against floor-to-ceiling windows, a children’s playroom and a glass-walled screening room with en suite bath. Most rooms, including the shag-rugged master suite, flow easily through glass sliders to a private, lushly planted backyard where, beyond an emerald carpet of manicured lawn, an open-air cabana next to the swimming pool and spa is conveniently outfitted with a wet bar and built-in banquette sofa.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties handled both sides of the transaction.

Shortly after Maguire and his now ex-wife, Tinseltown scion and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, announced their split in the fall of 2016, it was reported they splashed out almost $13 million for a newly constructed mansion in Brentwood. The following year, Maguire coughed up another $3.4 million for an ultra-contemporary glass-and-concrete architectural villa in West Hollywood. A just shy of one-acre vacant residential parcel along one of Brentwood’s most coveted streets, which Maguire acquired more than a decade ago for $10 million, was recently relisted at not quite $12 million after it first popped up for sale last year at $14.25 million.