Michelle Pfeiffer Quietly Sells $22 Million Silicon Valley Compound

At long last, Michelle Pfeiffer and her powerhouse film/television producer husband David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies,” “Ally McBeal,” “The Practice,” “Boston Legal,”) have managed to unload their spacious estate in tony Woodside, Calif., up north in the San Francisco Bay Area. Though the $22 million deal was consummated off-market earlier this month, it’s no secret the longtime couple have wanted to sell off the high-maintenance compound — back in early 2018, the property briefly popped up on the market with a too-optimistic $29.5 million pricetag.

Despite the discounted final sale price, the transaction still ranks among the biggest S.F. area deals of 2019. While real estate prices in L.A. have soared, with no fewer than three homes breaking the $100 million barrier this year, the Bay Area’s biggest deal was the $31 million acquisition of a brand-new mansion in nearby Atherton by NBA superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha.

It’s not yet publicly known who purchased the Pfeiffer-Kelley estate, but records show the $22 million transaction was all-cash and the mysterious buyer, shielded behind an LLC, was repped by an exceptionally exclusive multi-family office legendary for working with only the most affluent tech industry clients, among them Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Emerson Collective’s Laurene Powell Jobs and YouTube co-founders Chad Hurley and Steve Chen.

Popular on Variety

Acquired by Pfeiffer and Kelley in two separate transactions — the first in 2004, the latter in 2008 — totaling $20.6 million, the 8.67-acre ranch-style compound is sequestered behind tall gates and thick hedgerows at the end of a quiet, private cul-de-sac. The property is anchored by a 1940s Mediterranean-style villa with about 6,300 square feet of living space and four bedroom suites. Then there are at least five ancillary structures, including three detached guest/staff apartments — each with its own bathroom and kitchenette — a mini guesthouse with office, and a separate gym.

A lushly-landscaped front courtyard sets off the turreted, ivy-covered front of the main house. Elegant, sophisticated and decidedly traditional interior spaces include an enormous great room with hardwood flooring, a library/media room and an eat-in gourmet kitchen with top-grade stainless appliances. Upstairs, three guest bedroom suites flank a lavish master retreat — set deep back in its own private wing — with a fireplace-equipped sitting area, a marble-swaddled bathroom with steam shower, dual closets/dressing rooms and French doors to a private outdoor deck.

Outdoors, rigorously manicured formal lawns join mature trees, a petite apple orchard and several vegetable gardens spread throughout the extensive grounds. The park-like estate also includes a wondrously private swimming pool area surrounded by a grassy meadow and adjacent to a full-size tennis court. There are also extensive equestrian facilities that include stables, a riding rink and a paddock. Perhaps most valuable of all, however, is the property’s water well, a boon in often drought-plagued California.

Though they’ve divested their longtime Woodside home, the Pfeiffer-Kelleys continue to maintain a 340-acre waterfront estate up in a remote corner of the ruggedly scenic Canadian region of British Columbia. That property, initially listed in 2017 with a $28.8 million pricetag, remains available with an unchanged ask. The couple also own two side-by-side houses — both of them likely future teardowns — in L.A.’s prodigiously posh Westside neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, acquired in two separate transactions totaling $15.85 million. (The smaller of the two properties recently returned to the market, asking $8.35 million.)