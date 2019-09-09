×

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Downsize in Westchester County

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
17 View Gallery
Location:
Irvington, N.Y.
Price:
$4.5 million
Size:
11,653 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 10 full and 2 half bathrooms

Though it barely qualifies as what most financial mortals might consider downsizing, Hollywood veterans Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have slightly reduced their considerable residential footprint in New York State’s fancy-pants Westchester County, selling a more than 15,000 sq. ft. Bedford Corners mansion for almost $20.5 million and concurrently snapping up a not quite 12,000 sq. ft. Gatsby-esque manor house about 20 miles away, in Irvington, for exactly $4.5 million.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones bought the more than 13-acre Bedford Corners spread about five years ago for $11.25 million and sold it in what appears to have been a clandestine, off-market deal to a mysterious corporate entity that links back to the impossibly posh Sherry Netherland building on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue. Situated in the coveted Guard Hill area, the palatial estate is anchored by a stately, 26-room residence that dates to the late 1800s and, at the time of their purchase, offered eight bedrooms and 18 bathrooms plus an extensive spa facility with not just one but two indoor swimming pools. The property additionally included a two-unit cottage for guests or staff, a car collector’s garage and a full array of equestrian facilities.

The lavish living couple’s only somewhat smaller but far less expensive new digs, dubbed Long Meadow, meanders over 12 bucolic and largely wooded acres that roll down to the Hudson River. Just 25 miles outside Manhattan and built in the early 1930s, the 22-room stone-accented red brick Georgian mansion sits at the head of a long, gated driveway with eight bedrooms and 10 full and two half bathrooms. Listing details disclose the baronial three-story behemoth also has a total of seven fireplaces, an 11-zone heating and cooling system, a four-car garage and annual taxes that top $150,000.

An elegant columned portico leads to gracefully proportioned and intricately detailed living spaces that include a formal and living and dining rooms, both with an antique limestone fireplace and the latter sporting candy apple red lacquered walls that reflect light tossed off from a delicate crystal chandelier. There’s also double-height wood-paneled library flooded with natural light through massive arched windows, a casual lounge with wet bar and a fully updated center island kitchen with commercial-grade appliances and marble countertops. A stone-floored loggia opens to a massive stone-paved terrace that is partly shaded by a black and white striped awning and offers a stunning tree-framed view across the Hudson River, while the mansion’s eight bedrooms include a two-bedroom guest suite and a spacious owners suite that comprises a large bedroom and separate sitting room, a dressing room and a glitzy bathroom with a jetted tub next to a white marble fireplace.

The mansion’s lowest level opens the estate’s rolling grounds and contains an indoor swimming pool, fitness room, recreation/games lounge and, outside, a summer kitchen. Marketing materials indicate the estate offers “enormous untapped potential” to add an outdoor swimming pool and cabana, tennis court and guest cottage. As noted by The Hudson Independent, Houlihan Lawrence Realtors had both sides of the deal.

The Douglas-Zeta-Joneses have long and famously presided over an international portfolio of luxury homes that have made them regular fodder for property gossip columns around the globe. In addition to a sprawling co-operative apartment in a prestigious apartment house overlooking Central Park on New York City’s Central Park West and a large house in Zeta-Jones’ hometown of Swansea, Wales, the couple have long owned a walled compound in Bermuda that came up for sale earlier this year at $19 million but is no longer listed on the open market, although it’s unclear if it’s been sold. The couple’s 10-bedroom compound on the Spanish island of Majorca, which is co-owned by Douglas’s ex-wife Diandra Douglas, was also set out for sale earlier this year and is still available at a whopping $32.5 million.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Michael Douglas Mansion

    Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Downsize in Westchester County

    Though it barely qualifies as what most financial mortals might consider downsizing, Hollywood veterans Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have slightly reduced their considerable residential footprint in New York State’s fancy-pants Westchester County, selling a more than 15,000 sq. ft. Bedford Corners mansion for almost $20.5 million and concurrently snapping up a not quite 12,000 [...]

  • Mohamed Hadid House Beverly Hills

    Mohamed Hadid Downsizes to Updated Beverly Hills Cottage

    Last year, amid a storm of publicity, flamboyant real estate developer Mohamed Hadid sold his $56 million Le Belvedere Bel Air megamansion — also known as the House of Hadid — to British property developers Ian and Richard Livingstone. The Rolls Royce-driving pop culture figure, who maintains a close friendship with reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump [...]

  • Scott Marlette House Santa Monica

    Ex-Facebooker Scott Marlette Buys a $15 Million Santa Monica Canyon Gem

    For a neighborhood mere minutes from the bustling Third Street Promenade outdoor mall — not to mention the crowd-swarmed local beaches — Santa Monica Canyon is remarkably remote-seeming. Its winding, narrow roads are hidden beneath a canopy of trees, forest-like foliage obscuring many area homes from public view. Hidden among the vines and overgrown oaks [...]

  • Kanye West Wyoming Ranch

    Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Reportedly Buy Enormous Wyoming Ranch

    When Kim Kardashian West was interviewed — by her husband, naturally — for the cover story in this month’s issue of Vogue Arabia, she was asked to describe where she sees herself in ten years. The L.A. native’s answer was somewhat surprising: “living on a ranch in Wyoming,” she said, “and occasionally going to Palm [...]

  • Joe Lacob House Malibu

    Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Scores $29 Million Malibu Mansion

    Fresh off back-to-back NBA championships, professional basketball’s Golden State Warriors of San Francisco have been described by reputable news outlets as the “greatest dynasty in the modern era” and as “absurd collection of talent.” Perhaps to celebrate those supreme accolades, majority owner Joe Lacob and his wife Nicole Curran have girded their loins and charged [...]

  • Eduard Ogay House Beverly Hills

    Kazakhstani Oligarch Asks $30 Million for Beverly Park Mansion

    There are hundreds, if not thousands, of gated communities in Southern California. But the wealthiest — and likely the most famous — is undoubtedly Beverly Park, the guard-gated megamansion enclave tucked into the mountains high above Beverly Hills. According to previous reports, the 73-estate community is the richest neighborhood in all of Los Angeles. It’s [...]

  • Alicia Keys House La Jolla

    Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz Dump $20.8 Million on La Jolla's Razor House

    Last year, amid a deluge of publicity, an ultra-contemporary mansion in the posh seaside town of La Jolla, Calif. was listed for sale at $30 million. After a significant pricechop and a change of realtors, the architecturally significant property sold last week for $20.8 million, an amount that appears to be the most paid for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad