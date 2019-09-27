Michael B. Jordan Pays $5.8 Million for Daisy Fuentes’s Hollywood Hills House

As his career trajectory rockets upward, ultra-busy “Creed,” “Just Mercy” and “Black Panther” actor Michael B. Jordan has somehow found time to quietly upgrade his L.A. residential circumstances with the clandestine, off-market $5.8 million purchase of a celebrity-pedigreed compound tucked high into the Hollywood Hills.

Jordan, who has no fewer than four projects in different stages of production — including the film adaptation of Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse” and as both an executive producer and actor on Netflix’s new family drama “Raising Dion” — purchased his new digs from Daisy Fuentes, the pioneering former TV reporter who became MTV’s first-ever Latina VJ and later parlayed her fame into lucrative clothing and personal care lines. Sold at Kohl’s department stores and on the Home Shopping Network, Fuentes’s entrepreneurial ventures made her a millionaire many times over.

Located on a particularly star-studded street — some of Jordan’s new neighbors include Lady Gaga, Kevin McKidd, Robert Pattinson and Niall Horan, just to name a few — the heavily-wooded estate spans just over an acre of land that is completely walled and gated for privacy. The house itself is mostly invisible from the streetfront and tucked behind a leafy layer of evergreen trees; records show that Fuentes originally acquired the hillside hideaway 14 years ago — way back in September 2005 — for $4.5 million.

Because the transaction was consummated off-market, public photos of the property are essentially nonexistent and home details are scant at best. But tax data does reveal the modern-style house was built in 1997 and features a roomy 4,530 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s an extra-long swimmer’s pool overlooked by a private upstairs balcony, garaging for at least three cars and a spacious motorcourt.

The $5.8 million purchase represents a substantial residential upgrade for Jordan, who previously bunked up with his parents in a San Fernando Valley starter house. Located in an unheralded corner of Sherman Oaks, Calif., the vaguely Spanish-style structure has nearly 4,700 square feet of living space and was acquired by Jordan in August 2015, for just over $1.7 million.

As for Fuentes, she’s far from homeless. The 52-year-old still owns an oceanfront Malibu getaway that she purchased in 2013 for $5.75 million. And with her husband, ’80s pop crooner Richard Marx, she also presides over a Malibu mansion on the land side of Pacific Coast Highway that he picked up in 2015 for $5 million.