Margot Robbie Adds Striking Venice Compound to Packed Property Portfolio

Location:
Venice, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$5 million
Size:
Two adjacent parcels with three separate structures

Now that she’s cemented her place among the world’s top-earning female actors, Oscar-nominated Aussie producer/star Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” “Suicide Squad,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) has turned her talents to real estate investing, having recently picked up her fifth property — this one located in L.A.’s seaside neighborhood of Venice. Records show the off-market deal closed quietly over the summer for exactly $5 million.

Though exact figures are somewhat convoluted, it’s known that the compound includes three separate structures and sits on a double-wide lot in a particularly desirable section of town. The fully-gated, alarm-equipped and camera-secured spread comprises a fortress-like building with garaging for three vehicles and a loft-like live/work space, a second bungalow-like structure with two bedrooms, two baths and fully renovated interiors, and a third, cottage-like residence of unknown size and specifications.

And because the transaction was consummated wholly off-market, most other property amenities remain a mystery — for now — but aerial imagery and other online resources indicate the residence includes a courtyard lap pool, a generous swath of grassy lawn and tall hedges for ultimate celebrity-style privacy.

Besides her new Venice complex, records reveal that Robbie owns a substantial amount of other property on two continents: back in her native Australia, she presides over two side-by-side, multimillion-dollar townhouse-style homes on the country’s Gold Coast that were reportedly purchased for her mother and sister, respectively.

And in L.A., Robbie lords over a gated and heavily fortified mini-estate in the posh neighborhood of Hancock Park. That transitional-style house was built new in 2016, features four bedrooms and a nearly all-marble kitchen, and was picked up by Robbie in early 2017 for about $2.7 million. She’s also got a $1 million, 1,000 sq. ft. cottage in the Hollywood Hills — quietly acquired in 2018 — that is currently leased out to a non-famous couple.

