Liam McIntyre Flips Valley View Sherman Oaks Home

Australian actor Liam McIntyre, best known for his titular role on the Starz series “Spartacus: Vengeance” and “Spartacus: War of the Damned,” and Australian singer/actress Erin Hasan have sold a freshly rehabbed home in the foothills above Sherman Oaks, Calif., for a bit below $1.6 million.

McIntyre and Hasan purchased the property not quite 1.5 years ago for nearly $1.175 million and, after a quick and comprehensive renovation that included knocking down walls, redoing the bathrooms, replacing the kitchen and significant updates to the landscaping, flipped the property back up for sale in July (2019) at close to $1.7 million. Set right up on the slender, winding street but largely obscured behind a newly planted row of privet hedges, the two-story hillside residence has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a tad more than 2,200 square feet.

With a pitched and beamed ceiling, the living room is flooded with natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows and glass sliders to an al fresco dining terrace with cross-valley view; The dining nook features a glitzy chandelier and wet bar with under-counter beverage fridge and leaf-print wallpaper; And the all but brand-new, all-white kitchen is configured around a large island with integrated snack bar.

Medium-brown wood floors extend into a main floor master bedroom where there are vaulted and beamed ceilings, French doors and a revamped bathroom with double-sink marble vanity, old-fashioned claw-footed soaking tub and thoroughly modern glassed-in shower lined with white subway tiles. Downstairs, there’s a small den with terra-cotta floor tiles, two guest bedrooms and a renovated bathroom done over in a black and white scheme.

A slim, antique brick path leads from the bedrooms and den to a pint-sized side patio with an above ground spa. A long, tree-shaded concrete staircase descends the planted hillside to a wee patch of lawn with a meditative view into the rustling trees and foliage that cover the slope.

The property was listed with Tara Hotchkis and Brent Fuchs of Compass; The buyer was represented by Todd Schneider at Pinnacle Estate Properties.

Earlier this year, the McIntyres shelled out a tetch less than $1.3 million for an already luxuriously updated, 1950s California ranch home of not quite 1,900 square feet in another Sherman Oaks neighborhood. In addition to a three-bedroom and two-bathroom main house, the property has a one-bedroom and one-bathroom guest apartment alongside the swimming pool, plus a detached two-car garage converted to an art studio/den.