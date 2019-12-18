×
Leighton Meester, Adam Brody Snag Ocean-View Pad in Pacific Palisades

Location:
Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$6.5 million
Size:
5,959 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Word on the celebrity real estate street is married actors Leighton Meester and Adam Brody will celebrate the holidays and usher in the coming decade within luxurious confines of a brand-new, family-sized residence along a coveted, ocean-view ridge in a sought-after neighborhood of L.A.’s relaxed and forbiddingly expensive Pacific Palisades community that recently traded at $6.5 million. Described in marketing materials as a “beach chic farmhouse,” the residence presents a relaxed and familiar, traditional face to the street and a decidedly more contemporary assemblage of huge window openings and graphically tiled, glass-railed terraces at the rear. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms throughout nearly 6,000 square feet over three floors.

Just inside the front door, a formal sitting room has an elegant, carved stone fireplace and a room-wide row of glass doors that fold open to the grassy front garden. Like the living room, the casually appointed adjoining formal dining room has slim, blonde wood beams across the ceiling. There’s an en suite office or guest bedroom off the entrance gallery and, along the back of the house, a deluxe, clean-lined eat-in kitchen with top-end finishes and a comfortably proportioned lounge with fireplace. Wide banks of glass doors in the family room and kitchen fold open to a spacious dining and lounging terrace where the property’s star of the show is unquestionably an unobstructed view that sweeps over leafy Palisades and the Pacific Ocean.

There are several guest bedrooms on the top floor, along with a master suite that comprises a small sitting area and a ritzy, boutique-style walk-in closet. As in the downstairs living spaces, huge expanses of nearly floor to ceiling windows in both the bedroom and the bathroom open to a pair of slender balconies with city, ocean and coastline views. A spacious family room on the lowest level includes a convenient wet bar/kitchenette. Full height glass doors open the ample entertaining space to to a stone-tiled terrace, a narrow stretch of fresh sod and a long, thin swimming pool with a spa at one end.

The listing was held by Santiago Arana of The Agency; The Brody-Meesters were repped by Michael Morabito at Compass.

Almost a year after they married in early 2014, the newlyweds shelled out $2.4 million for a three acre spread semi-remotely squirrelled away in the mountains between Malibu and Woodland Hills that, for now, they continue to own. Brody, who recently starred on the not particularly well reviewed Sony Crackle web series “StartUp,” once owned a home in the foothills above Hollywood that he sold off in 2011 for $1.85 million to Amanda Seyfried; Meester, part of the ensemble cast of ABC primetime sitcom “Single Parents,” previously owned a ranch-style house in the affluent Royal Oaks neighborhood in Encino that was shed in 2015 for just over $2 million; and earlier this year couple took in almost $800,000 on the sale of a two-bedroom and two-bathroom Hollywood Hills condo that Brody originally purchased in 2002 with his Big Japan bandmate, actor Bret Harrison.

    Leighton Meester, Adam Brody Snag Ocean-View Pad in Pacific Palisades

