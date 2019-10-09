×
Lea Michele Lists Custom-Renovated Brentwood Home

Newly married “Glee” star Lea Michele has her secluded bachelorette pad deep in Los Angeles’s rustic-luxe Mandeville Canyon up for sale on the open market with a $3.15 million price tag, after she first floated the property as pocket listing at $3.35 million. The lower asking price is just a smidgen above the not quite $3 million she paid for the property in the spring of 2015. Hidden from the street up a shared private lane on just over half of an acre with cross-canyon views, the mostly single-story home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms in close to 3,200 square feet.

Married earlier this year in a well-documented ceremony to apparel executive Zandy Reich, Michele told InStyle magazine in 2016 she was smitten with the peaceful property because after living in busy, tourist-thronged Hollywood she “needed” a home to “recover, breathe and recharge.” According to listing details, the property was “Significantly upgraded” by the current owner with “custom built-ins” and “a timeless aesthetic,” and the comfortably furnished interiors were done up in a neutral palette for the actress by fashion stylist and interior decorator Estee Stanley.

Just inside the front door, the airy living room, dining area and kitchen share a single and spacious angled space under a vaulted and beamed ceiling with extra-wide plank hardwood floorboards and several sets of floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors to the backyard and pool area. Configured around a doublewide island with a boldly veined marble countertop that waterfalls over the ends, the high-end kitchen’s premium-grade appliances include a window-fronted fridge.

One guest bedroom is furnished as a small den/dressing room, another is set up as a family room/TV lounge and a third was designed specifically for the comfort of Michele’s East Coast based parents for their frequent visits. With black-and-white wallpaper that depicts a birch tree forest, the master suite has a notably high ceiling, direct access to the yard and a bathroom complete with marble-lined steam shower and separate soaking tub. A steel staircase in the main living area leads to an unexpectedly voluminous and airy, double-height gym encircled by a second floor gallery.

Outside, lush landscaping and green lawns are complemented by a pill-shaped swimming pool and a freestanding spa positioned to take best advantage of the view. Beside the pool a long, slender terrace for al fresco lounging and dining incorporates a built-in barbecue area and several heating elements hung from a vine-laden trellis structure.

The listing is held by Justin Paul Huchel at Hilton & Hyland.

Michele, whose post “Glee” gigs include the Fox comedy horror series “Scream Queens,” which lasted just two seasons, and the even shorter lived ABC sitcom “The Mayor,” previously owned a thoroughly updated 1920s bungalow in Hollywood’s historic Sunset Square neighborhood she scooped up in 2012 for $1.4 million and sold at a profit in early summer 2015 for $1.825 million to venture capitalist Chris Hollod.

