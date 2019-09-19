×
'Lady Bird' Star Saoirse Ronan Lists Coastal Nest Near Dublin

Location:
Greystones, County Wicklow, Ireland
Price:
(approx.) $1.66 million
Size:
(approx.) 4,800 square feet, 4-5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

A kind lad from across the pond was thoughtful enough to pass along word that Bronx-born and Ireland-raised “Lady Bird” star Saoirse Ronan has put her Edwardian retreat about 20 miles outside of Dublin, Ireland, in the coastal resort community of Greystones, up for sale on the open market at €1.5 million, an amount that converts at current rats to a bit less than US$1.66 million. The three-time Oscar nominated Golden Globe winner purchased the roughly 4,800 square foot detached house, according to the Irish Times, from a prominent economist in the fall of 2017 for just under $1.55 million and, according to the Galvin Property digital listing, the four- to five-bedroom and five-bathroom residence was built in the 1970s, dubbed Pine Lodge and “re-designed and modernized in the past two years to produce a home of unparalleled quality” that is “practical, comfortable and aesthetically impressive all in equal measures.”

Secured behind wrought iron gates and completely out of sight at the end of graveled, tree-lined drive, the handsome house is fronted by a slender, inviting porch zhushed up with classic black and white checkerboard tile pavers. With beige, polished stone floor tiles and a carved wood staircase, the central reception hall gives way to equally sized and sumptuously appointed living and dining rooms separated by an extra-wide set of pocket doors. Oversized sash windows are fitted with built-in shutters and each room balances an aristocratic antique carved stone fireplace with rustic, salvaged wide-plank floorboards.

Stretching the full depth of the house, the fetching and expensively updated, open-concept galley kitchen sports intricately patterned floor tiles and gleaming, snow-white marble countertops atop baby blue Shaker cabinets. At one end of the kitchen’s lengthy island, an L-shaped wood countertop forms a six-stool breakfast and snack bar and, at the other end of the room, a cozy snug is warmed by a modern, cylindrical wood stove.

There are three ample en suite guest bedrooms on the second floor and two rooms tucked up into the third-floor attic are easily converted to additional bedrooms, while the master suite occupies its own wing of the second floor with a spacious bedroom, an over-sized dressing room and a marble-floored bathroom listing descriptions tout as “comparable to a hotel suite in uptown New York.”

Back down stairs, a small reading lounge/sunroom spills out through full-height French doors to a stone-paved al fresco dining terrace lined with flowering plants and a flat, grassy yard ringed by a tall and thick hedge that ensures privacy from the neighbors.

Set to appear in Greta Gerwig and Sarah Polly’s upcoming and hugely-ballyhooed “Little Women, the eighth film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel of the same name, the in-demand 25-year old actress appears to have decamped suburban Dublin for the heart of London where she was widely reported late last year to have shelled out about $1.7 million for three-bedroom terrace home in the fashionable Notting Hill district.

    

    

