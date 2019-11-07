×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lacey Chabert Lands Family-Sized Home in the Suburbs

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
21 View Gallery
Location:
Tarzana, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.899 million
Size:
4,352 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

A family-sized traditional on a wide, leafy street in the prosperous, largely unsung suburban foothills above the San Fernando Valley community of Tarzana, Calif., has been sold to “Mean Girls” star Lacey Chabert at a nip under $1.9 million. The 30-something year old former child actor is a showbiz veteran with decades of experience who rose to pop cultural prominence on the mid-1990s primetime drama “Party of Five.” She’s since appeared in no fewer than 17 Hallmark Channel made-for-TV-movies and does tons of voiceover work, including one of the characters on the Nickelodeon animated series “Shimmer and Shine.”

Built in the late 1980s and set just above the street on a grassy knoll, the faux-quoined, two-story home sits on close to half an acre with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in close to 4,400 square feet. A broad, flagstone-paved entrance terrace and wrought-iron accented frosted-glass doors lead to a cavernous, double-height foyer dominated by a curved staircase backed by a towering, curved wall of windows. A baronial-style fireplace serves as the focal point of the living room that features a sponge-painted raised ceiling, and the ample, butter-yellow dining room has a wide bay window that fills the room with natural light. Less formal, more family-oriented spaces include a spacious kitchen arranged around a large island fitted with faux-distressed cabinets and slim, high-gloss rust-colored granite countertops. One side of the kitchen opens to a window-lined breakfast nook with French door access to the swimming pool and the other to a family room with bar area, coffered ceiling and fireplace.

An en suite downstairs bedroom has a private entrance that makes it suitable as a nanny suite, while one of the three upstairs guest bedrooms has a private bathroom and the other two share a Jack ‘n’ Jill-style bath. Positioned to take best advantage of a verdant, over-the treetops mountain view, the master suite includes a sunny sitting area that spills out to an awning covered balcony, plus two walk-in closets and a bathroom complete with jetted tub, glassed-enclosed shower and cedar-lined dry sauna. Outside, a stone-accented dining and lounging terrace incorporates a sheltered pavilion for escaping the scorching sun for which the San Fernando Valley is notorious and, amid lush plantings, a kidney-shaped swimming pool and spa is designed with a beach entry and island fire feature.

The property was listed with Marc Tahler and Ken Zietz at Rodeo Realty and Deborah Nehdar-Ghanem represented Chabert

Property records and other online resources suggest Chabert and her husband, David Nehdar, have owned, or partly owned, a three-bedroom penthouse in an upscale if otherwise unremarkable complex in a highly coveted neighborhood of West Hollywood that last traded in over the summer of 2013 — shortly before they were married — for right around $700,000.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Lacey Chabert House

    Lacey Chabert Lands Family-Sized Home in the Suburbs

    A family-sized traditional on a wide, leafy street in the prosperous, largely unsung suburban foothills above the San Fernando Valley community of Tarzana, Calif., has been sold to “Mean Girls” star Lacey Chabert at a nip under $1.9 million. The 30-something year old former child actor is a showbiz veteran with decades of experience who [...]

  • Garrett Camp House Hollywood Hills

    Uber's Garrett Camp Sells Brand New Hollywood Hills Mansion

    Though the market for high-end Hollywood Hills homes remains sluggish at best, Uber’s multibillionaire co-founder Garrett Camp and his longtime partner Eliza Nguyen have managed to unload their snazzy house above L.A.’s iconic Sunset Strip after just two months on the market. Public records show the property went for $9.6 million to local entrepreneur Darren [...]

  • Aidy Ward House Los Angeles

    Sports Agent Aidy Ward Scores $14 Million Bel Air Estate

    Though real estate gossip headlines have been peppered with blood vessel-bursting home deals as of late — a $94 million sale here, a $100 million transaction there — there are still discounts to be had, even in top-end neighborhoods. This never-lived-in Bel Air mansion was built on speculation in 2017 by a development team and [...]

  • Sebastian Maniscalco House

    Sebastian Maniscalco Lists Flamboyant L.A. Home

    Standup comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and artist Lana Gomez have floated their eye-catching residence in the conveniently central Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles on the market at $4.5 million. Behind secured entry gates and a fastidiously clipped hedge, the just over ten-year-old Mediterranean villa was purchased by the 2019 MTV VMA host close to six [...]

  • Leona Lewis House

    Leona Lewis Sells in Glendale, Buys in Hidden Hills

    British pop chanteuse Leona Lewis has quietly sold an equestrian estate in Glendale, Calif., for $2.25 million. Tax records indicate the third season “X-Factor” winner, occasional actress and dedicated activist acquired the property in 2013 for $1.2 million and online resources indicate the gated spread has been for sale on and off since the middle [...]

  • Janice Min House Brentwood

    Janice Min Nabs Stately Brentwood Mansion

    Janice Min, the media executive and former gossip journalist widely credited with revolutionizing pop culture at Us Weekly and orchestrating the Hollywood Reporter’s successful turnaround, has significantly upgraded her L.A. residential circumstances with the $8 million purchase of an elegant Westside mansion. Located on a particularly desirable street in the Brentwood neighborhood, the mauve-colored manor [...]

  • Catherine Bach Home Los Angeles

    Catherine Bach Quickly Lands Buyer in Encino

    The longtime home of actress Catherine Bach in L.A.’s valley neighborhood of Encino is pending sale after less than a week on the market with an asking price of almost $5.4 million. Bach, best known for her long-legged portrayal of bombshell Daisy Duke on the early 1980s hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard” and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad