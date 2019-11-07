Lacey Chabert Lands Family-Sized Home in the Suburbs

A family-sized traditional on a wide, leafy street in the prosperous, largely unsung suburban foothills above the San Fernando Valley community of Tarzana, Calif., has been sold to “Mean Girls” star Lacey Chabert at a nip under $1.9 million. The 30-something year old former child actor is a showbiz veteran with decades of experience who rose to pop cultural prominence on the mid-1990s primetime drama “Party of Five.” She’s since appeared in no fewer than 17 Hallmark Channel made-for-TV-movies and does tons of voiceover work, including one of the characters on the Nickelodeon animated series “Shimmer and Shine.”

Built in the late 1980s and set just above the street on a grassy knoll, the faux-quoined, two-story home sits on close to half an acre with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in close to 4,400 square feet. A broad, flagstone-paved entrance terrace and wrought-iron accented frosted-glass doors lead to a cavernous, double-height foyer dominated by a curved staircase backed by a towering, curved wall of windows. A baronial-style fireplace serves as the focal point of the living room that features a sponge-painted raised ceiling, and the ample, butter-yellow dining room has a wide bay window that fills the room with natural light. Less formal, more family-oriented spaces include a spacious kitchen arranged around a large island fitted with faux-distressed cabinets and slim, high-gloss rust-colored granite countertops. One side of the kitchen opens to a window-lined breakfast nook with French door access to the swimming pool and the other to a family room with bar area, coffered ceiling and fireplace.

An en suite downstairs bedroom has a private entrance that makes it suitable as a nanny suite, while one of the three upstairs guest bedrooms has a private bathroom and the other two share a Jack ‘n’ Jill-style bath. Positioned to take best advantage of a verdant, over-the treetops mountain view, the master suite includes a sunny sitting area that spills out to an awning covered balcony, plus two walk-in closets and a bathroom complete with jetted tub, glassed-enclosed shower and cedar-lined dry sauna. Outside, a stone-accented dining and lounging terrace incorporates a sheltered pavilion for escaping the scorching sun for which the San Fernando Valley is notorious and, amid lush plantings, a kidney-shaped swimming pool and spa is designed with a beach entry and island fire feature.

The property was listed with Marc Tahler and Ken Zietz at Rodeo Realty and Deborah Nehdar-Ghanem represented Chabert

Property records and other online resources suggest Chabert and her husband, David Nehdar, have owned, or partly owned, a three-bedroom penthouse in an upscale if otherwise unremarkable complex in a highly coveted neighborhood of West Hollywood that last traded in over the summer of 2013 — shortly before they were married — for right around $700,000.