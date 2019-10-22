Kim Raver Re-Lists Contemporary Venice Bungalow

“Grey’s Anatomy” actress Kim Raver and filmmaker Manu Boyer have put their contemporary bungalow in L.A.’s pricy if still somewhat rough-around-the-edges beachside community of Venice back on the market at $2.75 million. The price is well above the not quite $1.75 million they paid in 2006 but considerably lower than the almost $3.7 million they originally asked when the property popped up for sale in early 2018. Digital archives show that since 2013, the house has also been available for rent several times at prices between $11,250 and, earlier this year, $14,000 per month.

Designed by local architect Lise Claiborne Matthews, with later alterations by the also Venice-based firm Gabor + Allen, the modestly proportioned but visually arresting, brick-red residence is tucked privately behind secured gates near the hyper-trendy Abbott Kinney shopping and dining district with three and potentially four bedrooms and three bathrooms in a smidgen over 2,100 square feet. The property is listed with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Kelly Sutherland.

There are a mix of polished concrete and dark-stained hardwood floors in the meandering, open-plan main-floor living space that incorporate a dining area just inside the front door; an expensively appointed kitchen arranged around a center island; and a step-down living room with a raised-hearth minimalist fireplace. A line of telescopic windows in the living room disappears into the walls and allows for free flow into the courtyard-like backyard. A den or potential bedroom completes the floor. On the second level, two guest bedrooms share a hall bathroom that features an eye-popping orange- and red-tiled shower. The master suite, with white-painted wood floors, includes a walk-in closet, small balcony and clean-lined modern bathroom.

Accessible from an alley that runs behind the property is a gated driveway that accommodates two cars, plus a single-car garage converted into an office. Surrounded by bamboo and bougainvillea, the compact, sun-dappled backyard includes cushioned banquettes around a built-in fire pit.