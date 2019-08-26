Kevin Nealon Snags New Villa in Pacific Palisades

“Man With a Plan” star Kevin Nealon has splashed out almost $4.4 million for a brand-new residence in a ritzy if arguably somewhat far-flung area of L.A.’s Pacific Palisades. Situated on about one-third of an acre with a Mediterranean exterior and a bright, clean-lined contemporary interior, the just about 5,500 sq. ft. residence has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

A lengthy, oak-floored entrance gallery passes a central courtyard with an outdoor fireplace on its way to a voluminous living room anchored by a tile-accented fireplace under a beamed and vaulted ceiling. Arranged around a large island with integrated snack bar, the huge, gourmet kitchen opens to a generous dining space and family room that spills out to the backyard through full-height French doors. There’s a second family room upstairs along with several guest bedrooms and an ample master suite replete with fireplace, skylight-topped marble bathroom and private balcony. Outside, terra-cotta pavers in the arched loggia that runs along the back of the house give way to a flat, grassy and not especially expansive backyard with a raised spa and a tiled swimming pool.

The property was listed with Dan Urbach of Compass, who declined comment; Nealon was represented in the transaction by Compass agent Cindy Ambuehl.

The former “Saturday Night Live” and “Weeds” actor, who interviews famous folk while hiking on his eponymous YouTube show “Hiking With Kevin,” sold a two-bedroom bay-front condo in Captiva, Fla., a few years ago for $1.1 million. Earlier this year, after more than three years on and off the market, he parted with a seven-bedroom Georgian-inspired residence in Pacific Palisades for nearly $4.9 million.