×

Kevin McKidd Lists Hollywood Hills Villa

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
KevinMcKidd_HoHills_FI
17 View Gallery
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.995 million
Size:
1,773 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Scotish actor Kevin McKidd has put a not quite $2 million price tag on a hillside hideaway nipped away behind imposing iron gates high in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills. The “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Trainspotting” star, who owns several homes across the Los Angeles area, acquired the secluded property just over 11 years ago for $1.625 million from late English actor Dudley Moore’s actress/model turned interior designer ex-wife Brogan Lane. Modestly proportioned with expensively bespoke finishes and opulent materials, the single-level European-inspired villa comes in just shy of 1,800 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a separate office/art studio off of a courtyard garden.

A generously wide and serene, sun-dappled path leads from the car park and garage to a pint-size porch punched up with a regal pair of stone columns. A reclaimed, carved wood and glass front door opens directly into a cozily proportioned living room/TV lounge with gigantic bone-colored floor tiles that extend into the neighboring kitchen/dining room. Fitted with top end designer appliances, stone tile countertops and floridly detailed, faux-distressed custom cabinetry, the kitchen is fully open to a high-ceilinged dining area and lounge with modern, single-pane French doors on either side of a downright baronial, floor-to-ceiling carved stone fireplace.

Just off the living room an average-sized guest bedroom makes convenient use of a nearby bathroom bedazzled with a hammered brass sink set into an antique wood cabinet. A huge picture window in the shower means timing ablutions to when the gardener or pool service people aren’t around. Two sets of French doors open the ample master bedroom to a grassy courtyard with a three-tiered fountain at its center. There’s also what marketing materials describe as a “huge walk-in closet” and a positively palatial, stone tiled bathroom with a shower area that’s completely open to the room, a classic claw-footed soaking tub and hand-painted wall murals that depict delicate, thin-branched saplings against a pale lavender sky.

The kitchen and dining room flows easily out through several sets of French doors to a slender wrap-around terrace and hour glass-shaped swimming pool surrounded by a fetching pandemonium of verdant plantings and hot pink sprays of bougainvillea. An upper level terrace notched into the hillside overlooks the swimming pool with a built-in gas fire pit.

The listing is held by Kennon Earl and Thomas Davila at Compass.

In addition to a sophisticated and privately situated modern-farmhouse-style home in Studio City’s rustic but ritzy Fryman Canyon area he picked up in late 2018 for $4.6 million, McKidd’s residential property portfolio also includes a second Hollywood Hills property — it’s just a stone’s throw from the villa now for sale — and a mountaintop retreat hidden down a winding dirt road in a semi-remote corner of Topanga, Calif., that he and his chef wife Arielle Goldrath appear to have quietly scooped up a couple of years ago for a wee more than $2.5 million.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Kevin McKidd House

    Kevin McKidd Lists Hollywood Hills Villa

    Scotish actor Kevin McKidd has put a not quite $2 million price tag on a hillside hideaway nipped away behind imposing iron gates high in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills. The “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Trainspotting” star, who owns several homes across the Los Angeles area, acquired the secluded property just over 11 years ago for $1.625 million [...]

  • Stephen Curry House Atherton

    Stephen Curry Quietly Buys $31 Million Atherton Mansion

    The Bay Area bedroom community of Atherton, Calif. already boasts the wealthiest zip code in all the United States, but an investigation by the San Francisco Chronicle determined it’s still rapidly getting wealthier. Silicon Valley tech billionaires and foreign business barons — the majority of them from Mainland China — have punted local home values [...]

  • Joseph Abboud House Bedford

    Fashion Designer Joseph Abboud Lists Stylishly Updated Historic Retreat

    It’s only 35 miles to Manhattan, but the near-upstate New York hamlet of Bedford feels like an entirely different world. Rolling hills, peaceful pastures dot the landscape. Quaint downtown shops and leafy old-world estates hark back to a bygone era of gracious, quiet wealth. And it’s no surprise that the calming vibe has lured many [...]

  • Betsey Johnson House

    Betsey Johnson Cartwheels Out of Malibu Mobile Home

    Colorful fashion icon Betsey Johnson has her vivaciously hot pink mobile home in Malibu’s prestigious Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park up for sale at $1.95 million. (That’s right, kids. In Malibu, mobile homes cost well upwards of a million bucks and can easily make a rich person feel downright impoverished.) The famously flamboyant septuagenarian designer, [...]

  • Hedi Slimane House

    Celine’s Hedi Slimane Seeks Sale of Chic Manhattan Townhouse

    New York Fashion Week has come and gone in a sartorial storm of loose-fitting 80s inspired suits and ridiculously tiny handbags but a rakishly renovated 19th-century townhouse in New York City’s historic and high-toned Gramercy Park neighborhood, owned by maverick French photographer and fashion designer Hedi Slimane, remains on the rack with a price tag [...]

  • Kirk Fernandez House Pacific Palisades

    Entrepreneur Kirk Fernandez Drops $21 Million on the Pacific Palisades Riviera

    An eye-catching mansion within the inordinately wealthy Riviera enclave of Pacific Palisades recently sold for $21 million, an amount that ranks as the priciest Palisades home sale of 2019 so far. Built by Westside real estate developer Mark Matkins of Gunderson Matkins in collaboration with O+L Building Projects, the equestrian-friendly property was years in the [...]

  • Jay Pharaoh House Tarzana

    'Saturday Night Live' Alum Jay Pharoah Buys Imposing Tarzana Mansion

    Although the transaction actually closed late last year, it’s only now that word has slipped out about longtime former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jay Pharoah’s stealthy acquisition of a sizable house in the Tarzana neighborhood of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. Pharoah, a veteran comedian who’s performed stand-up since the age of 15, first came [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad