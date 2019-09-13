Kevin McKidd Lists Hollywood Hills Villa

Scotish actor Kevin McKidd has put a not quite $2 million price tag on a hillside hideaway nipped away behind imposing iron gates high in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills. The “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Trainspotting” star, who owns several homes across the Los Angeles area, acquired the secluded property just over 11 years ago for $1.625 million from late English actor Dudley Moore’s actress/model turned interior designer ex-wife Brogan Lane. Modestly proportioned with expensively bespoke finishes and opulent materials, the single-level European-inspired villa comes in just shy of 1,800 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a separate office/art studio off of a courtyard garden.

A generously wide and serene, sun-dappled path leads from the car park and garage to a pint-size porch punched up with a regal pair of stone columns. A reclaimed, carved wood and glass front door opens directly into a cozily proportioned living room/TV lounge with gigantic bone-colored floor tiles that extend into the neighboring kitchen/dining room. Fitted with top end designer appliances, stone tile countertops and floridly detailed, faux-distressed custom cabinetry, the kitchen is fully open to a high-ceilinged dining area and lounge with modern, single-pane French doors on either side of a downright baronial, floor-to-ceiling carved stone fireplace.

Just off the living room an average-sized guest bedroom makes convenient use of a nearby bathroom bedazzled with a hammered brass sink set into an antique wood cabinet. A huge picture window in the shower means timing ablutions to when the gardener or pool service people aren’t around. Two sets of French doors open the ample master bedroom to a grassy courtyard with a three-tiered fountain at its center. There’s also what marketing materials describe as a “huge walk-in closet” and a positively palatial, stone tiled bathroom with a shower area that’s completely open to the room, a classic claw-footed soaking tub and hand-painted wall murals that depict delicate, thin-branched saplings against a pale lavender sky.

The kitchen and dining room flows easily out through several sets of French doors to a slender wrap-around terrace and hour glass-shaped swimming pool surrounded by a fetching pandemonium of verdant plantings and hot pink sprays of bougainvillea. An upper level terrace notched into the hillside overlooks the swimming pool with a built-in gas fire pit.

The listing is held by Kennon Earl and Thomas Davila at Compass.

In addition to a sophisticated and privately situated modern-farmhouse-style home in Studio City’s rustic but ritzy Fryman Canyon area he picked up in late 2018 for $4.6 million, McKidd’s residential property portfolio also includes a second Hollywood Hills property — it’s just a stone’s throw from the villa now for sale — and a mountaintop retreat hidden down a winding dirt road in a semi-remote corner of Topanga, Calif., that he and his chef wife Arielle Goldrath appear to have quietly scooped up a couple of years ago for a wee more than $2.5 million.