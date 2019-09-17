×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Keith Powell Looking for Buyer in Hollywood Hills

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
8 View Gallery
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.2 million
Size:
1,347 square feet, 2+ bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Former “30 Rock” actor Keith Powell has an updated 1920s Spanish cottage in the Cahuenga Pass area of the Hollywood Hills up for grabs at $1.2 million. Online listings indicate the property is already pending sale for an unknown amount and tax records indicate the creator and eponymous star of the award winning 2015-16 web series “Keith Broke His Leg,” scooped up the two-story bungalow in 2012 for not quite $650,000. Listed with Eden Escamilla of RE/MAX Estate Properties, the just over 1,300-square-foot residence is hidden behind a verdant maelstrom of mature trees and shrubs at the end of a long driveway bordered by a broad lawn. Its two bedrooms each have direct access to one of the two bathrooms while a bonus room and bathroom have a separate exterior entrance that makes the space well suited as an in-law suite, “man cave,” home office or fitness/yoga studio.

Under an exposed wood ceiling pierced by several skylights that fill the room with natural light, the living room spills out through a bank of French doors to a terra cotta-paved terrace fitted with a clever system of retractable canvas awnings that ensures the desired amount of sunlight or shade. A multi-stool breakfast bar divides the dining area from a vintage-inspired kitchen updated with dark-gray countertops on snow-white Shaker-style cabinets and gussied-up with high-end stainless steel appliances and ever-chic white subway tiles that extend all the way to the ceiling. Both bedrooms open to a backyard that includes a pint-sized patio just outside the kitchen and a petite, sun-dappled lawn enhanced with a whimsical grid of circular concrete pavers.

Property records suggest the budding producer-director, who has deep roots in live theater and wrote, produced and directed the 2019 short film “Sophie’s Quinceañera,” additionally owns at least two residential properties in and around his hometown of Philadelphia.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Reno Wilson House

    Reno Wilson Lists Mount Washington Bungalow

    Versatile actor Reno Wilson, best known for his long run in a supporting role on the popular primetime sitcom “Mike & Molly,” as well as providing character voices in the blockbuster “Transformers” film series, has listed a quirky micro-compound in L.A.’s up-and-coming Mount Washington neighborhood with a not quite $940,000 asking price. Wilson hopes to [...]

  • Keith Powell House

    Keith Powell Looking for Buyer in Hollywood Hills

    Former “30 Rock” actor Keith Powell has an updated 1920s Spanish cottage in the Cahuenga Pass area of the Hollywood Hills up for grabs at $1.2 million. Online listings indicate the property is already pending sale for an unknown amount and tax records indicate the creator and eponymous star of the award winning 2015-16 web [...]

  • Tobey Maguire House

    Nina Jacobson Spins Brentwood Home to Tobey Maguire

    The latest celebrity real estate scuttlebutt has it that movie star-turned-increasingly prolific film producer Tobey Maguire is the mysterious buyer who recently shelled out a tad above $6.9 million for a mid-century residence in a prime section of L.A.’s tony Brentwood area sold by veteran entertainment executive and powerhouse film producer Nina Jacobson. Jacobson, a producer on [...]

  • Hannah Hart House Silver Lake

    'My Drunk Kitchen' Host Hannah Hart Snags Silver Lake Starter House

    Long before anyone imagined “YouTube star” would actually become a viable career title, a young UC Berkeley grad named Hannah Hart filmed a gag video of herself drinking wine while attempting to make a grilled-cheese sandwich and, on a whim, uploaded it to the platform. The clip went viral and subsequently became the basis for [...]

  • Clive Standen House Studio City

    'Taken' Alum Clive Standen Buys Lucy Hale's Canyonside House

    Earlier this year, busy-busy former “Pretty Little Liars” star-turned-social media phenom Lucy Hale — she’s got no fewer than four upcoming films currently in post-production and sports nearly 25 million Instagram followers — upgraded her Studio City real estate circumstances by listing her starter home and purchasing a similarly-sized but significantly more private property in [...]

  • Kevin McKidd House

    Kevin McKidd Lists Hollywood Hills Villa

    Scotish actor Kevin McKidd has put a not quite $2 million price tag on a hillside hideaway nipped away behind imposing iron gates high in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills. The “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Trainspotting” star, who owns several homes across the Los Angeles area, acquired the secluded property just over 11 years ago for $1.625 million [...]

  • Stephen Curry House Atherton

    Stephen Curry Quietly Buys $31 Million Atherton Mansion

    The Bay Area bedroom community of Atherton, Calif. already boasts the wealthiest zip code in all the United States, but an investigation by the San Francisco Chronicle determined it’s still rapidly getting wealthier. Silicon Valley tech billionaires and foreign business barons — the majority of them from Mainland China — have punted local home values [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad