Keith Powell Looking for Buyer in Hollywood Hills

Former “30 Rock” actor Keith Powell has an updated 1920s Spanish cottage in the Cahuenga Pass area of the Hollywood Hills up for grabs at $1.2 million. Online listings indicate the property is already pending sale for an unknown amount and tax records indicate the creator and eponymous star of the award winning 2015-16 web series “Keith Broke His Leg,” scooped up the two-story bungalow in 2012 for not quite $650,000. Listed with Eden Escamilla of RE/MAX Estate Properties, the just over 1,300-square-foot residence is hidden behind a verdant maelstrom of mature trees and shrubs at the end of a long driveway bordered by a broad lawn. Its two bedrooms each have direct access to one of the two bathrooms while a bonus room and bathroom have a separate exterior entrance that makes the space well suited as an in-law suite, “man cave,” home office or fitness/yoga studio.

Under an exposed wood ceiling pierced by several skylights that fill the room with natural light, the living room spills out through a bank of French doors to a terra cotta-paved terrace fitted with a clever system of retractable canvas awnings that ensures the desired amount of sunlight or shade. A multi-stool breakfast bar divides the dining area from a vintage-inspired kitchen updated with dark-gray countertops on snow-white Shaker-style cabinets and gussied-up with high-end stainless steel appliances and ever-chic white subway tiles that extend all the way to the ceiling. Both bedrooms open to a backyard that includes a pint-sized patio just outside the kitchen and a petite, sun-dappled lawn enhanced with a whimsical grid of circular concrete pavers.

Property records suggest the budding producer-director, who has deep roots in live theater and wrote, produced and directed the 2019 short film “Sophie’s Quinceañera,” additionally owns at least two residential properties in and around his hometown of Philadelphia.