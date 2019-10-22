×

Elijah Wood Lists Los Angeles Micro-Compound for $2 Million

Venice, Los Angeles, Calif.
$1.995 million
two bungalows with total of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 1,408 square feet

Elijah Wood has his micro-compound in L.A.’s Venice neighborhood for sale on the open market at a hair under $2 million. The “Lord of the Rings” alum, co-star of the canceled BBC America series “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” and a frequent voice-over actor, has owned the property since 2004 when tax records show it traded for $1.2 million.

All but invisible behind a tall fence, an even taller hedgerow and a gigantic tree canopy, the pint-sized property has two small, extensively updated cottages that together measure in at a mite more than 1,400 square feet, each with one bedroom and one bathroom. The listing is held by Juliette Hohnen at Douglas Elliman.

The Craftsman-style residence at the front of the property dates to the early 1920s. A fire-engine-red front door opens directly onto an airy combination living/dining room with custom built-ins and cork floor tiles under a wood-beamed cathedral ceiling. The narrow galley kitchen features poured concrete countertops and a vintage range; the fully remodeled bathroom has a pastel-colored stained-glass window; and an extra-wide glass door in the bedroom leads to a large deck amid jungle-like tropical foliage. The back house contains adjoining living and dining spaces along with a small, separate and simple skylight-topped kitchen, a bright bathroom sheathed in gleaming white subway tiles and a good-sized bedroom with direct garden access.

The former “Wilfred” star also owns a carefully restored and smartly updated turn-of-the-20th-century Victorian residence in a sought-after neighborhood just south of downtown Austin that he bought in late 2012 for exactly $1 million.

