Kaley Cuoco Faces Big Loss on Sale of Glam L.A. Mansion

Kaley Cuoco is so eager to sell her glamorously appointed mansion in L.A.’s Valley neighborhood of Tarzana that the “Big Bang Theory” alum is willing to endure a loss of more than $600,000 on the celeb-pedigreed suburban spread she scooped up in 2014 for $5.5 million from Khloé Kardashian. After an elephantine $1 million reduction, the property is priced at just under $4.9 million. Listed with Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks and tucked into a tiny gated enclave composed of eight similarly sized mansions, the nearly 8,000 sq. ft. Mediterranean villa is hidden behind forbidding wrought iron gates at the head of a huge motor court on a tropically landscaped three-quarter acre parcel with six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

Both public and private areas are emblazoned with a downright dizzying kaleidoscope of intricately patterned and mostly black-and-white textured wall coverings that in many rooms has also been applied to the ceiling. The grandly proportioned living spaces are furnished with an eclectic assemblage of jewel-toned furnishings that include a swinging settee hung from the ceiling by thick ropes. Outside, the resort-style grounds offer shaded patios, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool and spa set against a wall of verdant foliage.

One of the highest paid actresses on TV, Cuoco hauled in about $24.5 million last year, according to Forbes. But she hasn’t had such good fortune with her real estate choices. She did realize a small profit on the 2014 sale of her former home in Sherman Oaks, but in 2011, she sold a starter house in that same part of L.A. for $500,000 less than she’d paid for it in 2005.

Cuoco, creator, star and executive producer of the upcoming HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant,” recently told E! News she and her equestrian husband, Karl Cook, have yet to fully move in together but will eventually “be under the same roof forever.” That, presumably, will happen in the modern farmhouse being custom built on 40 acres in the rural outskirts of Thousand Oaks, which property records indicate was quietly acquired in 2017 for around $5 million.