Josh Hutcherson Lists Showbiz Pedigreed ‘Tree House’

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.495 million
Size:
1,861 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

“Future Man” star and producer Josh Hutcherson hopes to put some Tinseltown pedigreed property in his past, listing his supremely private, longtime Hollywood Hills home at just under $3.5 million. The “Hunger Games” franchise star, who bought another home in another part of Los Angeles earlier this year, acquired the organic contemporary a bit more than seven years ago for $2.5 million.

Aptly nicknamed the Tree House and built in 1951, the property was once the residence of reproduction furniture manufacturer Guy Chaddock and was later and briefly owned by house-flipping chat show dynamo Ellen DeGeneres who sold it in 2005 for $2.3 million to late actor Heath Ledger. A secured, street-level entrance gate opens to an antique brick exterior staircase that descends into the lushly planted and tree-shaded courtyard entry of the not-quite 1,900 sq. ft., residence that, like a tree house, is secluded in the dense canopy of a thick forest with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Spare but warmly contemporary mid-century modern-inspired interiors feature concrete floors polished to a glossy sheen and great sweeps of modern art-friendly white walls. Anchored by a fireplace set into a huge wall of white-painted masonry bricks, the living room easily transitions to the unusually expansive outdoor living spaces through glass doors, as does the separate dining room that easily seats eight under a vaulted, wood-planked ceiling. The designer appliance appointed galley kitchen is complemented by a small, unconventionally shaped office with an asymmetrical built-in desk space and French doors to a quiet, faux-grassed corner of the entry courtyard.

At roughly 2,500 sq. ft., the massive entertaining deck is considerably larger than the house and shielded from the prying eyes of neighbors amid a rustling sea of treetops illuminated by tiny globe lanterns. The vast, mostly trellis-covered deck incorporates a tiny pavilion that shelters a barbecue, a sunken conversation pit that cantilevers into the trees and a quintessentially southern California outdoor screening room decked out with deep, cushioned built-in banquette lounges and a movie screen that drops out of a custom-made box.

Listed with Deedee Howard and Charlie Heydt of The Agency, Hutcherson’s property is surrounded by a slew of homes owned by showbiz movers and shakers who include legendary “Gloria” actress Gena Rowlands, apparently retiring filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, One Direction member Niall Horan, and comedy genre superstar Will Ferrell, part of whose sprawling, multi-residence compound was acquired from Ellen DeGeneres.

Hutcherson, a 26-year-old showbiz veteran set to appear in the James Franco-directed indie drama “The Long Home,” appears to have decamped his celeb-soaked pocket of the Hollywood Hills for the ultra-trendy and not quite as spendy Silver Lake area where earlier this year he dropped about $1.9 million, well above its nearly $1.6 million asking price, for an almost 2,000 sq. ft., fully renovated, three-story hillside residence with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

