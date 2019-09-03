×

Jonah Hill Shells Out $6.7 Million for Jesse Jo Stark’s Santa Monica Colonial

After a four-year hiatus, Oscar-nominated actor Jonah Hill (“Moneyball,” “Superbad,” “Knocked Up,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”) is zooming full throttle back into the Los Angeles real estate game. The 35-year-old native Angeleno has paid $6.77 million for fellow native Angeleno Jesse Jo Stark‘s attractive Southern Colonial-style house in Santa Monica, set on what is arguably the bustling seaside town’s most desirable residential street.

It would appear Stark realized a substantial profit on the sale — records show she paid now-deceased Band-Aid heiress Libet Johnson just $4.6 million for the house less than five years ago, back in December 2014. The undeniably classy house faces Santa Monica Canyon — allowing for cool canyon breezes to gently caress the structure — and is partially hidden from the street behind mature magnolia trees and a whitewashed wooden driveway gate with wrought iron accents.

The .28-acre lot features a stamped concrete driveway and a two-car garage with checkerboard-like black-and-white epoxy floors. As for the two-story house itself, there’s a brick front patio that overlooks well-watered angiosperms and three slender palm trees.

Inside, the just-right-sized 3,102 sq. ft. structure sports a fireplace-equipped living room, a formal dining room opening directly — via a row of French doors — to a bougainvillea-filled patio, and a recently remodeled kitchen with a farmhouse sink, butcher block countertops, a brick pizza oven and a bevy of top-of-the-line SubZero and Wolf stainless appliances that together likely cost more than a new E-class Mercedes.

The home’s master bedroom lies on the ground floor, albeit in its own private wing; listing photos show the suite is currently done up, perhaps unsurprisingly, in a rather feminine style that includes a lavender-walled bathroom with a glitzy crystal chandelier. Two additional guest bedrooms share an upstairs balcony that spans the home’s full width.

Tree-shaded and wondrously private, the backyard includes a large rectangular swimmer’s pool with wee inset spa and a patio off the main house for lounging or al fresco dining. And tucked into a far corner of the lot is a charming and guesthouse with a cozy bedroom suite, a sauna, fireplace and a brick entertainment patio of its own.

In addition to his stylish new Santa Monica digs, Hill continues to maintain a swanky loft in Manhattan’s NoHo nabe that was purchased in 2015 for about $9.2 million. And although it doesn’t appear he currently owns another L.A. home, Hill once laid claim to a lovely midcentury modern residence in the Hollywood Hills. Bought in 2010 for under $2 million, the Richard Dorman-designed domicile was sold in 2015 for $3.65 million to a married pair of high-powered talent agents.

Stark, a 28-year-old indie singer/songwriter who is also the daughter of Richard and Laurie Stark — owners of the uber-successful and perilously expensive Chrome Hearts jewelry/apparel/furniture brand — recently upgraded her residential circumstances with the $10.6 million purchase of a celeb-pedigreed cottage in L.A.’s leafy Brentwood Park neighborhood. Featuring interiors by acclaimed designer Windsor Smith, the property was formerly owned by the likes of Brad Falchuk, Sam Raimi and Betty Grable.

Kendra Wilson of The Agency held the Santa Monica listing; Jordan & Chris Feil of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices repped Hill.

