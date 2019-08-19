×

Jon Voight Seeks $20 Million for Beverly Hills Spread

Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$19.75 million
Size:
3.3 acres

After almost 25 years in residence, Oscar-winner Jon Voight, also known to the world as Oscar winner Angelina Jolie’s father and a conservative political firebrand, has hung a $19.75 million price tag on his longtime spread along a famously celeb-favored gated enclave in the mansion-strewn mountains above Beverly Hills. The “Coming Home” and “Midnight Cowboy” star, a Golden Globe winner and two-time Emmy nominee for his current role on the brutally violent HBO series “Ray Donovan,” has owned the property since 1995 when it was acquired for almost $1.3 million.

Listed with Rick Brucker of Rick Brucker Realty, comprised of half a dozen contiguous parcels and, per marketing materials, priced at “land value,” the 3.3-acre estate-sized property sits behind gates that swing open to an oak-shaded driveway paved with swirling patterns of red brick. Only available to tour with an accepted offer, online marketing materials provide almost no details about the existing residence, an unremarkable two-story structure perched on a wooded hillside above a fenced swimming pool. Tax records, however, which may or may not be accurate, put the house at 3,519 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Below the house and swimming pool, a grassy slope opens out to a flat, soccer-pitch sized field. Listing details tout the property as a “once in lifetime opportunity to build the home of your dreams” but also caution buyers to “verify & satisfy themselves with regards to the development potential of the property.

Several of the many entertainment industry heavy hitters who have owned homes in the prestigious enclave that winds along a curved ridge above Benedict Canyon include Harry Styles, Frank Mancuso Jr., and Mark Wahlberg, while current homeowners include Demi Moore, Channing Tatum, Jessica Alba and West Hollywood restaurant mogul and reality TV dynamo Lisa Vanderpump.

