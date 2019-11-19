×
Jessica Walter Struggles to Sell in Pound Ridge

Pound Ridge, N.Y.
$699,000
3,229 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

An eagle-eyed property snitch sent word that the semi-suburban country getaway owned by married actors Jessica Walter and Ron Leibman in pastoral Pound Ridge, N.Y., is available with a freshly reduced price of just under $700,000. Leibman and Walter, she a stage and screen veteran best known by modern-day audiences as the imperious, spoiled matriarch Lucille Bluth on “Arrested Development,” acquired the secluded spread almost 25 years ago for $680,000 and first set it out for sale more than a year ago with a too-rosy price of $900,000.

The listing, held by Michael Neeley at William Raveis Real Estate, indicates the four-bedroom and three-bathroom split-level sprawler, built in the late 1940s on two bucolic, park-like acres about 50 miles northeast of Midtown Manhattan, measures in at a bit more than 3,200 square feet. Interior spaces, which need substantial upgrading and updating, include separate living room and family rooms, both with oak floorboards, fireplaces and floor-to-ceiling windows that lead to a flagstone-paved terrace and swimming pool. Two guest bedrooms and the master suite are clustered in a separate wing, and an en suite guest bedroom is tucked away on the upper level.

Property records reveal Walter and Leibman, who in the late 1980s appeared together with Christine Baranski in Neil Simon’s nouveau riche farce “Rumors,” have also recently divested themselves of their Manhattan residence, a full-floor co-operative unit in a handsome, early 20th-century townhouse just off Central Park on the Upper West Side. Owned by the couple for at least a dozen years, the two-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom unit was sold just over a year ago for a smidgen less than $1.4 million.

