Jennifer Lawrence Lists Manhattan Penthouse at Huge Loss

By

Location:
Upper East Side, New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$14.25 million
Size:
4,073 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Leading lady Jennifer Lawrence, married a couple weeks ago to contemporary art gallerist Cooke Maroney in a glitzy ceremony at a historic mansion in Newport, R.I., is so eager to sell her sprawling, Manhattan penthouse she’s willing to endure a punishing loss on the sale of the suburban-house-sized aerie.

Listed with Pamela D’Arc at Compass and as first reported by the well-sourced property gossips at The New York Post, the almost 4,100-square-foot, full-floor spread is perched atop a 30-story luxury tower in an unfashionable but hardly undesirable area of the Upper East Side. First and without fanfare set out for sale over the summer at $15.45 million, the price has since plummeted to $14.25 million, an unfathomable amount for mere financial mortals and, even for one of Hollywood’s most successful and highest earning actors, a bank-account-draining $1.35 million less than the $15.6 million paid for the generously terraced full-floor condo just over three years ago. Saddled with common charges of more than $5,700 per month, the three-bedroom and four-and-a-half bath unit features twelve-foot ceilings, 360-degree views through floor-to-ceiling windows filled with knee-buckling city views and approximately 3,000 square feet of landscaped terraces.

Opaque glass and wrought iron doors open efficiently if less than elegantly directly into a colossal combination living and dining room that stretches to 53-feet long with open views to the west. A smooth, stone-faced back-to-back fireplace divides the ballroom-sized space from a more intimately scaled media room wrapped in windows on the three sides. Arranged around an eye-catching carved marble and mirror island, the high-end all-white, kitchen and adjacent breakfast room are drenched in afternoon sunlight through north and west facing windows.

Well separated from public entertaining spaces, all three bedrooms open off a long corridor behind the kitchen. Both guest bedrooms are en suite — one is done up as a billiard’s lounge with padded walls — and the secluded master suite offers a sunny, south-facing bedroom that opens to the lower terrace plus an expertly fitted, two-room walk-in closet and two bathrooms, one of them considerably larger than the other with a carved white-marble vanity and a windowed steam shower.

Bordered by a trimmed boxwood hedge and accessible from the master bedroom and the living/dining room, the lower terrace measures about 60-feet from end to end with multiple seating and lounging areas, while the upper terrace, reached via an exterior staircase sure to scare the skin right anyone with even a tiny fear of heights, stretches to more than 65-feet-long with an outdoor fireplace, built-in grilling area, a verdant expanse of faux-grass and, at the far end with wrap-around views, a built-in pingpong table.

Lawrence is widely rumored and reported to own a not-quite 3,200-square-foot luxury condo at a celebrity-favored factory conversion in lower Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood that she scooped up in early 2017 for a wee bit over $9 million and almost immediately made available as a rental, first at $30,000 per month and then, with no takers at that price, $27,500 per month. She also maintains a celeb-pedigreed home in a secluded and notoriously star-packed enclave in the upper Coldwater Canyon area above Beverly Hills, Calif., she picked up just over five years ago for a smidgen above $8.2 million. Previous owners of the five-bedroom traditional include Ellen DeGeneres, Jessica Simpson, Paul Hogan, Rick Yorn and Sumner Redstone’s former girlfriend Sydney Holland, who just put an art-filled contemporary villa in West Hollywood on the market at $3 million.

Some of Lawrence’s higher-profile showbiz neighbors on the West Coast, several of whom attended her East Coast nuptials, include mononymic English pop chanteuse Adele and semi-retired superstar actor Cameron Diaz and her rocker husband Benji Madden who live across the street from his brother, Joel Madden, and his showbiz scion wife Nicole Richie. Acclaimed actor Nicole Kidman and country king Keith Urban have owned a 7,000-square-foot contemporary villa in the neighborhood for more than a decade and Orlando Bloom, whose sleek Beverly Hills bachelor pad is on the market at $8.5 million, recently moved into one of the two homes his pop supernova fiancé Katy Perry owns in the neighborhood.

  Jennifer Lawrence Penthouse

