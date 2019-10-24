×
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley List Malibu Beach House

Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$19.95 million
Size:
3,909 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus guesthouse with kitchenette and bath

Action genre movie star Jason Statham and veteran fashion model Rosie Huntington-Whitely, both from England and coupled almost a decade, have hung a nearly $20 million price tag on their relaxed yet sophisticated, modern-organic Malibu, Calif., beach house. Should the “Expendables” and “Fast and Furious” franchise star get anywhere near the asking price, he stands to reap a substantial fortune over the slightly more than $10.6 million he plunked down for the property during the summer of 2009, the year before he and the former Victoria Secret “Angel” were publicly linked.

Sequestered inside the hallowed, guarded gates of the illustrious Colony enclave and called “The Black House,” presumably because the cedar-shingled exterior is painted jet-black, the more than 3,900-square-foot spread has a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms between the three-bedroom main house and self-contained guest apartment perched atop the detached, two-car garage. The entire property features custom lighting and audio-visual systems as well as state-of-the-art security.

Open-plan but clearly delineated living and entertaining spaces feature radiant-heated wide-plank Belgian Oak floorboards, chalky, not-quite-white walls and, of course, floor-to-ceiling windows filled with picture-perfect whitewater and sunset views. A cozy TV-lounge is arranged around a built-in entertainment unit, another is anchored by a massive, red brick fireplace set into a photogenic, shelter-publication worthy wall of wood-storage cubbies. The dining area comfortably seats eight at a vintage Danish-modern dining set under a vaulted ceiling, while the most comfortable nook sports a bespoke, deep-cushioned built-in sectional sofa beneath a cinematic picture window. A custom-crafted quartet of wood-trimmed glass doors open to a comfortably furnished, Burmese Teak deck with a glass windscreen and direct, secured access to the beach.

Sleekly appointed with imported dark-grey oak cabinets, swank designer appliances and what looks like luminescent, stainless-steel countertops, the kitchen’s informal dining space opens through several sets of French doors a decked courtyard and between the main house and garage/guesthouse. The private, wind-protected space includes a sculptural, custom-made spa. Spanning the full width of the house, the second floor master bedroom is filled with morning light through clerestory windows and a bank of full-height French doors expose the room to a supermodel slender deck with mesmerizing, ship-like horizon views. The property is exclusively represented by Brandon Williams and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams Estates Group at Hilton & Hyland.

Past and current residents of The Colony include Robert Redford, Larry Hagman, who fought a contentious battle with next door neighbor Burgess Meredith “over a few feet of obstructed ocean view,” Tom Hanks, Jim Carrey, Gordon Sumner, a.k.a. Sting, who sold his beachfront pad about 20 years ago to Paul Reiser and Ed Norton, who just over two years ago splashed out $11.8 million for a dynamic, John Lautner-designed architectural curiosity.

Statham previously owned a stunning Spanish Colonial in the historic, celeb-approved Outpost Estates neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood that he scooped up in 2011 for a tad over $7.3 from Ben Stiller and sold in 2015 for exactly $9.2 million to Johnny Galecki. Statham and Huntington-Whiteley’s current West Coast holdings include a mid-century modern nestled into a narrow canyon just above the Sunset Strip — acquired up in Spring 2015 for $2.7 million and currently undergoing a down-to-the-studs renovation — and a laid-back luxury home discreetly obscured behind a manicured hedge along a pretty, tree-lined street in the Flats of Beverly Hills that was featured in Architectural Digest before it was bought in the spring of 2015 from fashion designer Jenni Kayne and prominent real estate agent Richard Ehrlich for not quite $13 million.

