‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Swoops Into Hollywood Hills Modern

Nigerian-born showbizzer Yvonne Orji, who co-stars with Issa Rae on the HBO breakout hit “Insecure,” has come a long way from her days of not being able to afford a $7 pizza. The devoutly religious actress and author — she recently nabbed a book deal with Flatiron Books — has shelled out more than $1.8 million for a light and bright modern home in L.A.’s celeb-soaked Beachwood Canyon, just a healthy hike away from the Hollywood sign.

Originally built in 1991, the house sports a funky façade with an irregular roofline, a sage green paintjob, and an attached two-car garage that — along with the front door — is painted a matte bronzed red for contrast.

The front door opens to a brief landing with a vaulted ceiling and poofy chandelier before a stairway leading down to the multi-level public rooms. There’s a long hallway that’s been outfitted as a uniquely-styled office with hillside views and custom cabinetry, and a combination family/dining room space with high ceilings, blonde-hued hardwood floors and glass sliders leading to a balcony. The adjacent kitchen is rather narrow but upgraded with bar-style seating, a backsplash of white-painted brick and full array of stainless appliances.

There are three bedrooms in the nearly 3,500 sq. ft. structure; the loft-like master suite is kitted out with a balcony and a bathroom that — for better or worse — looks like an early ’90s time capsule. The two guest bedrooms are spacious and both also include direct access to outdoor balconies.

Perhaps the home’s most unexpected amenity is its moody, charcoal-colored professional screening room/movie theater, something rarely seen in this price range. And while not especially big, the .3-acre hillside lot is fully landscaped with diverse native plantings, meandering pathways, several seating areas for moments of quiet respite, and — tucked in among the treetops — a wooden deck with swing seating, plus there’s also a koi pond with wee waterfall. From the house, spectacular views take in both the Hollywood Hills and a wide swath of the L.A. basin.

Records reveal Orji must’ve wanted this place rather badly — she paid a whopping $94,000 more than the asking price, suggesting there were multiple other interested parties.

Konstantine Valissarakos of Norman & Associates held the listing; Ikem Chukumerije of Westside Premier Estates repped Orji.