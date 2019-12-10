‘Insatiable’s’ Debby Ryan Craves Hollywood Hills Sale

Given that all-grown-up former Disney star Debby Ryan announced her engagement to Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun about a year ago — on social media, naturally, it’s not too much of a surprise she’s decided to part with her secluded bachelorette pad in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills. Tucked down a tiny, little-known cul-de-sac in the mountains above the Cahuenga Pass, the gated micro-compound has come for sale at a number so close to $1.5 million it might as well be $1.5 million. Interested parties unable to make the commitment to purchase can opt to give the place a temporary trial run; it’s also available for rent at a hefty $7,000 per month.

The former “Jessie” star, more recently the relentlessly sociopathic lead of the at first wildly polemical but arguably somewhat redeemed Netflix series “Insatiable,” bought the property almost five years for almost $1.2 million. Built in the 1940s, substantially updated prior to Ryan’s purchase and little changed since, the two-story cottage and detached studio/guesthouse are set behind a simple, remote-controlled wooden fence that slides open to a partly sheltered parking area with room for three cars. The main house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in not quite 1,700 square feet, according to listings held by Andrew Mortaza of The Agency, while a pint-sized studio/guesthouse has a bedroom and half bathroom on the upper level and an office/art studio and extra storage space on the lower.

Open-plan living and dining spaces with medium-brown hardwood floors and a vaulted ceiling are located on the upper level of the main house where they take ample advantage of their high, hillside perch with glittery, city-lights views over Studio City and Universal Studios. French doors in the living room open to a large deck and a glass door in the dining area leads to a second, somewhat smaller deck, both with sweeping views clear across to the mountains at the northern border of the San Fernando Valley. The relatively compact, smartly configured kitchen has ordinary beige, speckled granite countertops on simple maple wood cabinets and average quality stainless steel appliances.

A modest bedroom and hall bathroom complete the upper floor and there’s another bedroom with backyard access and a slightly larger bathroom on the lower level, along with a family room complete with a wet bar and direct access to the gated parking area. The lower level bedroom opens to a private patio and, between the main house and guesthouse, there’s a flat, grassy yard and a covered patio for al fresco dining.