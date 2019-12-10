×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Insatiable’s’ Debby Ryan Craves Hollywood Hills Sale

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
13 View Gallery
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.499 million
Size:
1,664 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Given that all-grown-up former Disney star Debby Ryan announced her engagement to Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun about a year ago — on social media, naturally, it’s not too much of a surprise she’s decided to part with her secluded bachelorette pad in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills. Tucked down a tiny, little-known cul-de-sac in the mountains above the Cahuenga Pass, the gated micro-compound has come for sale at a number so close to $1.5 million it might as well be $1.5 million. Interested parties unable to make the commitment to purchase can opt to give the place a temporary trial run; it’s also available for rent at a hefty $7,000 per month.

The former “Jessie” star, more recently the relentlessly sociopathic lead of the at first wildly polemical but arguably somewhat redeemed Netflix series “Insatiable,” bought the property almost five years for almost $1.2 million. Built in the 1940s, substantially updated prior to Ryan’s purchase and little changed since, the two-story cottage and detached studio/guesthouse are set behind a simple, remote-controlled wooden fence that slides open to a partly sheltered parking area with room for three cars. The main house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in not quite 1,700 square feet, according to listings held by Andrew Mortaza of The Agency, while a pint-sized studio/guesthouse has a bedroom and half bathroom on the upper level and an office/art studio and extra storage space on the lower.

Open-plan living and dining spaces with medium-brown hardwood floors and a vaulted ceiling are located on the upper level of the main house where they take ample advantage of their high, hillside perch with glittery, city-lights views over Studio City and Universal Studios. French doors in the living room open to a large deck and a glass door in the dining area leads to a second, somewhat smaller deck, both with sweeping views clear across to the mountains at the northern border of the San Fernando Valley. The relatively compact, smartly configured kitchen has ordinary beige, speckled granite countertops on simple maple wood cabinets and average quality stainless steel appliances.

Popular on Variety

A modest bedroom and hall bathroom complete the upper floor and there’s another bedroom with backyard access and a slightly larger bathroom on the lower level, along with a family room complete with a wet bar and direct access to the gated parking area. The lower level bedroom opens to a private patio and, between the main house and guesthouse, there’s a flat, grassy yard and a covered patio for al fresco dining.

More Dirt

  • Debby Ryan House

    ‘Insatiable’s’ Debby Ryan Craves Hollywood Hills Sale

    Given that all-grown-up former Disney star Debby Ryan announced her engagement to Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun about a year ago — on social media, naturally, it’s not too much of a surprise she’s decided to part with her secluded bachelorette pad in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills. Tucked down a tiny, little-known cul-de-sac in the [...]

  • Sylvia Rhone House Los Angeles

    Epic's Sylvia Rhone Buys Bel Air Midcentury Modern

    After settling into her new role as Chairman and CEO of Epic Records, where she oversees an enviable roster of big-name artists that include Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, 21 Savage and French Montana, veteran music industry exec Sylvia Rhone has substantially upgraded her residential circumstances with the $5.35 million acquisition of a sophisticated [...]

  • L.A. Reid House

    L.A. Reid Lists L.A. Mansion

    Music mogul L.A. Reid, “dismissed from his post” as the chairman/CEO of Sony Music subsidiary Epic Records in early 2018 and the subsequent founder and current co-chairman of Hitco Entertainment, has spun his ultra-contemporary mansion in L.A.’s ritzy Bel Air neighborhood on the open market with a $22.9 million price tag. The prolific record producer, [...]

  • Jeffree Star House Hidden Hills

    Jeffree Star Drops $14 Million on Enormous Hidden Hills Compound

    Wigs are flying and the entire city of Calabasas is currently “shook,” as it were, because word on the street is that Jeffree Star wants a new mansion. And this time, the Lamborghini-driving YouTube superstar is not playing around. In a deal that closed today, Star and his longtime boyfriend — skateboarder Nathan Schwandt — [...]

  • George Lucas House

    George Lucas Drops $28 Million on Beach House Next Door

    Semi-retired filmmaker George Lucas, whose money-minting “Star Wars” franchise has more than half a dozen film and television projects in various stages of production, has considerably and at great expense expanded his already substantial property holdings along an exclusive stretch of beach in the California seaside community of Carpinteria, spending $28 million in an off-market [...]

  • Philip DeFranco House Los Angeles

    YouTube's Philip DeFranco Buys Encino Tennis Court Estate

    Perhaps the biggest professional challenge for “career” YouTubers is staying relevant in an era of breakneck change. While most of their fellow vloggers have since fallen by the wayside, a handful of veteran influencers — Shane Dawson, Ryan Higa, Jenna Marbles and Trisha Paytas among them — have managed to maintain to parlay their initial [...]

  • Ken Olin House

    Ken Olin and Patricia Wettig Pick Up Venice Scandi-Modern

    Primetime drama staples Patricia Wettig and Ken Olin, he a veteran actor, director and three-time Emmy-nominated producer for the NBC megahit “This Is Us,” and she a three-time Emmy-winning actor for the early 1990s baby boomer series “thirtysomething,” have shelled out $4.5 million for an arresting, Scandi-Modern residence in a quiet, slightly out-of-the-way cranny of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad