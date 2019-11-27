×
Hendricks and Arend Seek Midtown Manhattan Sale

Midtown, New York City, N.Y.
$1.25 million
797 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

The Midtown Manhattan apartment of soon to be not-married actors Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend — they announced their split last month in the most modern of ways, via Instagram — is now available at $1.25 million. The reduced ask a notable chunk below the too-rosy original $1.4 million price tag and only a bit above the just shy of $1.2 million they paid for the modestly sized if not exactly inexpensive condominium about 4.5 years ago.

Listings held by Don Correia of Compass show the elegantly appointed and north facing, mid-floor unit overlooks a quiet, landscaped courtyard and measures in at roughly 800 square feet with one bedroom and one bathroom. Extensively and no doubt expensively renovated by the famously flame-haired “Mad Men” alum and interestingly bespectacled “Madam Secretary” actor, the apartment offers refinished oak floorboards, five original, metal-trimmed casement windows and traditional moldings and doorways painted a decoratively dernier cri gun-metal grey.

A roomy foyer with two ample coat closets, a knock-your-socks-off rarity in a not particularly large New York apartment, leads to a slightly more than 23-foot long combination living/dining room where crystal laden antique sconces and custom-crafted arched storage cabinets flank a wood-burning fireplace with a slim, flat-screen television hung above an original, carved wood mantelpiece embellished with fluted pilasters. Tucked behind folding French doors in the living room, a large walk-in closet has been converted to a petite, smartly fitted home office, while the pint-sized kitchen features a black and white checkered marble floor, designer appliances and an extra prep and service counter that extends into the living an dining room.

Large enough to comfortably accommodate a king-sized four-posted bed and a palace-worthy marble-topped six-legged console, the bedroom includes a walk-in closet as well as a full wall of built-ins, while the completely updated, average-sized and unfortunately windowless bathroom strikes a perfectly on-point vintage vibe with an antique dresser converted to a vanity and walls sheathed in classic white subway tiles.

The 1930s complex comprises two stately apartment houses that share a landscaped courtyard and pampers residents with four attended lobbies, two planted rooftop sundecks and a baronial private dining room, plus a banquet hall with catering kitchen. There’s also a book-stocked library, a card room and a billiard lounge.

Arend and Hendricks, who now stars in NBC’s crime-comedy “Good Girls” and the British-Canadian crime drama “Tin Star,” continue to own an early 20th century, four-bedroom and three-bathroom Beaver Cleaver-style Colonial set behind gates on a landscaped double lot with open views that, on a clear day, stretch to the Century City skyline in L.A.’s Silver Lake area that they acquired over the summer of 2011 for $1.7 million.

