Heche and Tupper Split With Rustic Lakeside Cabin

It’s been about 1.5 years since Anne Heche and James Tupper publicly confirmed they’d parted ways after a decade together and, not surprisingly, they’re now looking to get rid of their formerly shared homes in both Los Angeles and the southern California mountain resort community of Lake Arrowhead. The erstwhile couple’s stylishly dressed Hollywood home came up for sale earlier this year at $3.95 million — it’s since been reduced to a tad under $3.7 million — and their vintage lakeside cabin has more recently popped up for sale at a bit more than $1 million.

Property records indicate Tupper, currently holding down a role on the HBO hit series “Big Little Lies,” acquired the unpretentious retreat in 2013 for not quite $900,000 and in 2018 transferred the property over to Heche, who is slated to star opposite her former “Hung” co-star and alleged new beau Thomas Jane in the upcoming thriller “Hour of Lead.” Listing details, which make no secret the scenic getaway is “celebrity owned,” show the quaint and well-maintained 1950s cabin is nestled out of sight from the road on a steep slope with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in not quite 1,450 square feet.

Furnished in a diverse patchwork of styles that range from a classic wooden rocking chair that would be at home on the porch of an authentic farmhouse to a thin-legged mid-century modern table in front of a well-worn leather sofa, the living/dining room features an exposed wood cathedral ceiling and pine-paneled walls hung with a fetching, mix-and-match collection of artworks. Glass sliders open the room to a slender deck perched in the surrounding treetops with mountain views over the shimmering lake.

Little changed during the Heche-Tuppers’ six-year residency: the galley kitchen is fitted with mismatched average quality appliances, a farmhouse-style porcelain apron sink and humble, hardworking butcher block countertops atop barn-style pine cabinets that hide an under-counter washer and dryer. Bedrooms and bathrooms are modest in size with beautifully framed lake and mountain vistas, while a lofted area above the living room accommodates overflow guests. Outside, at the bottom of a steep slope along the water’s edge, an elevated deck for lakeside lounge-abouts leads to a private, single-slip dock.

The property is listed with Kat DeLong of Lakeview Realty Enterprises.