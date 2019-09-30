Heather Graham Lists Canyon-side Home in Hollywood Hills

New York City-based actress Heather Graham has put her longtime West Coast outpost in the historic, upper Beachwood Canyon area of L.A’s Hollywood Hills up for sale at $2.85 million. Built in 1927 and once home to novelist Zane Grey, according to marketing materials, the hillside Spanish as been owned by the “Boogie Nights” and “The Hangover” star since 1998 when it last traded for $880,000. Cleaved to a steep, wooded hillside on a street-to-street parcel and entered through a stunning rotunda entry with delicately stenciled exposed wood ceiling beams, the updated villa retains a variety of original architectural details and packs in three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms over three floors with leafy canyon views and a mixy-match, globe-trotting decorative vibe with a little Moroccan this, a bit of mid-century that and a veritable trailer-load of mandala-inspired sofa cushions.

It’s a handful of steps down from the foyer to an airy living room with an arched fireplace and vaulted ceiling with carved and stenciled wood beams and a couple of more steps down to a slender sun porch paved with patterned blue-and-white floor tiles. A cozy dining room is open to the sun porch as well as the not especially spacious but certainly charming kitchen that features up-to-date appliances, bead board accented cabinets painted pale, minty green and multi-colored Spanish tile backsplashes. There’s also a library/den with cushioned built-in sofas, a couple of guest bedrooms and a secluded master suite that opens to a tiny Juliet balcony with cross-canyon vista.

Outside and below the back of the house, an antique brick terrace has been jazzed up with built-in barbecue and dinette set and a slim strip of boxwood bordered grass leads the way to a long staircase that passes a carefully organized kitchen garden as it makes a long descent to a lower terrace with bougainvillea-surrounded swimming pool and open-air cabana. A detached two-car garage completes the property.

Set to appear in the upcoming comedy film “Desperados,” the “My Dead Boyfriend” star has long made her primary home in the busy heart of New York City’s Greenwich Village where she presides over a penthouse loft atop an early 20th century Renaissance Revival-style building that’s just a couple of blocks from Union Square — her downstairs neighbor is “Scrubbs” actor Zach Braff — and that was reportedly set ablaze in 2013 after some bathroom candles ignited a small fire.