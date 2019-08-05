Greg Cipes Lists Mountain Cabin in Laurel Canyon

Greg Cipes, best known for his voice acting work in a slew of blockbuster animated children’s series, including Michelangelo in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and, currently, Beast Boy in “Teen Titans Go!,” has put his tree house-like mountain cabin in L.A.’s fabled Laurel Canyon up for sale at almost $1.7 million. Cipes hopes to more than double his dough on the unquestionably quirky property he scooped up a dozen years ago for a bit less than $700,000 and now has listed with Staci Siegel at Engel & Völkers. A secured, street-level entry gate opens to a stone staircase that zigzags up the tropically planted hillside and past a corrugated tin roofed patio with a free-standing sauna, before it arrives at the front door of the not quite 1,700-square-foot, two-bedroom and two-bathroom cottage that’s completely hidden from the street in a woodsy idyll.

Sold as a furnished, “curated” environment and described in marketing materials as an “Everyman’s paradise,” the idiosyncratic residence is loaded with a variety of “luxury upgrades” that seamlessly blend with rustic, original cabin-inspired architectural elements: vaulted, wood-clad ceilings; tongue-and-groove knotty pine-paneled walls; and a huge fieldstone fireplace in the cozy, skylight-topped living room. There’s a separate dining room, a clean and up-to-date kitchen fitted with pine cabinets and a concrete-floored sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame abstract views into the leafy surrounding landscape. In the master bathroom, a giant boulder that acts as a rugged, natural wall sits behind a deep, freestanding soaking tub, giving the room a whimsical, cave-like vibe.

Outdoor spaces include a sun-dappled trio of decks. And, tucked away behind the house, at the top of a sinuous, rock-lined brick stairway with a tree-framed cross-canyon view, there’s an organically sculptural igloo-like concrete structure described in listing descriptions as “a meditation dome.”