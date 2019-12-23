×
Giacomo Gianniotti Seeks Landlord Role in L.A.’s Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$5,900 per month
Size:
(approx.) 2,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus guesthouse with bath

Almost a year-and-a-half ago, Italy-born and Canada-bred “Grey’s Anatomy” star Giacomo Gianniotti, married in Italy earlier this year to makeup artist Nichole Gustafson, shelled out around a million dollars for a contemporary bungalow on pretty, tree-lined street in an unsung section of L.A.’s upscale Sherman Oaks neighborhood that’s come back up as a rental at $5,900 per month. According to listings held by Lisa Grayson of Keller Williams Realty Encino-Sherman Oaks, the property is also available furnished. Peeking out above a high wooden fence with secured entrance gates, the single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in just over 2,000 square feet, plus a detached garage converted to a studio/guest house with another bathroom.

The front door opens directly into the living room where there’s a huge flat-screen television mounted to the wall opposite a huge sectional sofa. Open to the living area but one step lower, the kitchen is configured around a center island with quartz countertops that waterfall over the ends, while the dining area easy transitions to the yard through glass sliders. Two average-sized guest bedrooms share a gleaming, all-white bathroom with glassed-in shower and the somewhat more generous master bedroom has an all-but all-white bathroom of its own with a marble-tiled glassed-in shower. Just outside, an ample covered deck overlooks the tail end of the slender gated driveway that runs alongside the house as well as the private and grassy, tree-shaded yard the includes a dining terrace next to the guesthouse

