×

‘Fuller House’ Star John Stamos Snags Hidden Hills Estate

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
John-Stamos-Buys-Los-Angeles-Mansion
20 View Gallery
Location:
Hidden Hills, Calif.
Price:
$5.75 million
Size:
5,750 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

“Full House” and “Fuller House” star John Stamos went on a hunt for a house to nest with his new wife, actress Caitlin McHugh, and property records indicate the exceptionally comely May-December pair have shelled out $5.75 million for a family-sized residence inside the guarded gates of L.A.’s famously celeb-packed Hidden Hills community. The sellers were Swedish music producer and multiple Grammy nominee Adam Anders, who has worked with mainstream pop cynosures Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers, and his singer wife, Nikki Anders. The Anders purchased the 1.5-acre estate in 2010 for $2.2 million and had it on and off the market since 2013 at prices that, in late 2018, soared to an unrealistic height of almost $7 million.

Stamos and McHugh will have plenty of room to roam and bring up their new baby in the just about 5,800-square-foot, Cape-Cod inspired sprawler that offers a total of six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms between the main house and guesthouse that Anders decked out as a state-of-the-art recording studio. Just inside the tomato-red front door, a cavernous combination living/dining space features wide-plank oak floorboards and a row of skylights along the ridgeline of the vaulted and whitewashed exposed-beam ceiling. The gourmet kitchen. also skylight topped, is open over a marble-countered island to a casual dining area and cozy TV nook with two-way fireplace. Outside, a giant terrace with outdoor fireplace and retractable canvas sunshades looks out over a deeply watered carpet of lawn and an elegantly simple, rectangular swimming pool with inset spa. The tree-dotted grounds additionally incorporate a basketball court, a small barn, a children’s playground and plenty of off-street parking along a pea gravel horseshoe drive.

The listing was held by Yana Galuz of Engel & Völkers Sherman Oaks; the buyer was represented by Barry Peele of Sotheby’s Intl. Realty.

Stamos has yet to sell his longtime home that’s squirreled away in a discreet, gated enclave in the mansion-strewn mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City. Purchased for $3.6 million in 2005, shortly after his divorce from first wife Rebecca Romijn, the San Fernando Valley-view property is now priced at $5.8 million after it was first saddled with a pie-in-the-sky $6.75 million price tag.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • John Stamos Buys Hidden Hills Home

    'Fuller House' Star John Stamos Snags Hidden Hills Estate

    “Full House” and “Fuller House” star John Stamos went on a hunt for a house to nest with his new wife, actress Caitlin McHugh, and property records indicate the exceptionally comely May-December pair have shelled out $5.75 million for a family-sized residence inside the guarded gates of L.A.’s famously celeb-packed Hidden Hills community. The sellers [...]

  • Shane West Puts Hollywood Home Up

    Shane West Lists Eclectic Sunset Square Craftsman

    Actor and part-time punk rock musician Shane West, best known for his breakout role in the early-aughts ABC family drama “Once and Again,” has hoisted his carefully maintained and updated 1914 Craftsman in Hollywood’s historic Sunset Square neighborhood up for grabs at just under $1.8 million. The asking price is a bit more than $220,000 [...]

  • Rob Lowe Montecito Mansion

    Rob Lowe Re-Lists Oakview Estate at Reduced Price

    Rob Lowe has dropped the asking price of his multi-acre estate in the tony seaside community of Montecito, Calif., to $42.5 million, about 10% less than the too-rosy $47 million he asked for when it first came up for sale amid a tidal wave of publicity just over a year ago. Known as Oakview and [...]

  • Peter Szulczewski House

    Wish Billionaire Peter Szulczewski Drops $15 Million in Bel Air

    Although L.A.’s high-end real estate market has recently been faltering, cash-flush tech entrepreneurs have kept it on life support with their headline-grabbing purchases. Uber’s Garrett Camp famously dropped $72.5 million in Beverly Hills, WeWork’s Michael Gross bought a $28 million Brentwood estate, and former Facebook COO Owen Van Natta nabbed a $10 million Santa Monica [...]

  • Mary J. Blige Mansion

    Mary J. Blige Seeks No Drama Buyer for Saddle River Spread

    Mary J. Blige has spun out scads of soulful songs and hit records to the tune of nine, cross-genre Grammys over a 30-plus year career, and she grabbed two Oscar nominations for her songwriting and acting contributions to the 2018 Netflix period drama “Mudbound.” Alas, the R&B legend just can’t seem to secure a buyer [...]

  • Mike Trout House Newport Beach

    Mike Trout Swings Into $9 Million Newport Beach Mansion

    Fresh off signing history’s most lucrative sports contract, Mike Trout has scored a very personal home run of sorts, albeit one accomplished well away from the baseball playing field. Yes, MLB’s $426 million man is setting down real estate roots near his longtime professional base, having sliced out $9.15 million on what is apparently his [...]

  • Mansion San Francisco

    Historic San Francisco Mansion Trades Hands for $18 Million

    San Francisco’s breezy Seacliff neighborhood, while not quite as opulent or excessively billionaire-laden as nearby Pacific Heights, is nonetheless a supremely pricey enclave home to multiple big-name tech tycoons — former Facebook president Sean Parker and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey among them. It also sports a stellar cache of lovely historic homes, many of them with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad