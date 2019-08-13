‘Fuller House’ Star John Stamos Snags Hidden Hills Estate

“Full House” and “Fuller House” star John Stamos went on a hunt for a house to nest with his new wife, actress Caitlin McHugh, and property records indicate the exceptionally comely May-December pair have shelled out $5.75 million for a family-sized residence inside the guarded gates of L.A.’s famously celeb-packed Hidden Hills community. The sellers were Swedish music producer and multiple Grammy nominee Adam Anders, who has worked with mainstream pop cynosures Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers, and his singer wife, Nikki Anders. The Anders purchased the 1.5-acre estate in 2010 for $2.2 million and had it on and off the market since 2013 at prices that, in late 2018, soared to an unrealistic height of almost $7 million.

Stamos and McHugh will have plenty of room to roam and bring up their new baby in the just about 5,800-square-foot, Cape-Cod inspired sprawler that offers a total of six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms between the main house and guesthouse that Anders decked out as a state-of-the-art recording studio. Just inside the tomato-red front door, a cavernous combination living/dining space features wide-plank oak floorboards and a row of skylights along the ridgeline of the vaulted and whitewashed exposed-beam ceiling. The gourmet kitchen. also skylight topped, is open over a marble-countered island to a casual dining area and cozy TV nook with two-way fireplace. Outside, a giant terrace with outdoor fireplace and retractable canvas sunshades looks out over a deeply watered carpet of lawn and an elegantly simple, rectangular swimming pool with inset spa. The tree-dotted grounds additionally incorporate a basketball court, a small barn, a children’s playground and plenty of off-street parking along a pea gravel horseshoe drive.

The listing was held by Yana Galuz of Engel & Völkers Sherman Oaks; the buyer was represented by Barry Peele of Sotheby’s Intl. Realty.

Stamos has yet to sell his longtime home that’s squirreled away in a discreet, gated enclave in the mansion-strewn mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City. Purchased for $3.6 million in 2005, shortly after his divorce from first wife Rebecca Romijn, the San Fernando Valley-view property is now priced at $5.8 million after it was first saddled with a pie-in-the-sky $6.75 million price tag.