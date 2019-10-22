×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fred Savage Upgrades to Wonderful Bel Air Modern Farmhouse

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
fred-savage-house
18 View Gallery
Location:
Bel Air, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$9.5 million
Size:
8,201 square feet, 5 beds, 7 baths

“Wonder Years” child star Fred Savage, now an accomplished TV producer and sitcom director (“Modern Family,” “2 Broke Girls,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,”) recently put his lovely Spanish-influenced Mediterranean home in L.A.’s Hancock Park up for sale. But the busy-busy showbiz polyglot is not waiting around for a buyer before making his next real estate move — he’s already forked out $9.5 million for a family-sized new mansion in the tony Bel Air neighborhood, records reveal.

Tucked onto a nearly half-acre flat lot, the 8,000+ sq. ft. mansion was built in the trendy “modern farmhouse” style by a local developer and completed earlier this year. Gated and camera-secured for celeb-style privacy, the house has interiors trimmed with neutral decor and European white oak flooring. An open-concept main floor is equipped with the requisitely elegant main rooms — a formal dining room, living room, family room — the latter two with fireplaces — and gourmet kitchen with a vaulted, beamed ceiling, Calacatta marble-topped island and commercial-sized stainless refrigerator. Walls of glass flood the interior spaces with light and provide easy push-button access to the backyard.

Other home amenities include but are not limited to: maid’s quarters on the lower floor, movie theater, bonus/games room, and four bedrooms suites upstairs, the master equipped with a private balcony and showroom-style closet. Beyond the walls is a grassy backyard upgraded with a plunge pool, spa and adjacent poolside cabana with fireplace, bathroom, BBQ and cooking area. The property is surrounded by a variety of old growth trees that provide the estate with a park-like atmosphere — a quiet oasis of peace in the middle of urban Los Angeles, if you will.

Aram Afshar & Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker held the listing; Sharona Alperin of Sotheby’s International Realty repped Savage.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Fred Savage House Bel Air

    Fred Savage Upgrades to Wonderful Bel Air Modern Farmhouse

    “Wonder Years” child star Fred Savage, now an accomplished TV producer and sitcom director (“Modern Family,” “2 Broke Girls,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,”) recently put his lovely Spanish-influenced Mediterranean home in L.A.’s Hancock Park up for sale. But the busy-busy showbiz polyglot is not waiting around for a buyer before making his next real [...]

  • Matthew Katz House Hancock Park

    Verifi CEO Matthew Katz Swipes Into $13 Million Hancock Park Mansion

    The mid-city L.A. neighborhood of Hancock Park is known for its painstakingly preserved historic homes, large lots and graceful architecture, but one of the area’s most infamous properties was — for at least two years — a crater-looking vacant lot on a particularly prestigious street. Graffiti-covered and long neglected, the stalled project was the handiwork [...]

  • Eric Dean Seaton House

    Eric Dean Seaton Lists Hollywood Hills Home

    Prolific television director Eric Dean Seaton, also the creator, writer and publisher of the “Legend of the Mantamaji” graphic novel trilogy and a 2019 Emmy nominee for his directorial efforts on the children-oriented Disney Channel sci-fi series “Mech-X4,” is looking to just about double his money on the sale of a gated home tucked into [...]

  • Carl Panattoni House Newport Coast

    Mega-Developer Carl Panattoni Buys $38 Million Newport Coast Estate

    Though 2019 has mostly been a quiet year for high-end real estate in Orange County, Calif., three eye-catchingly big residential transactions recently closed — or are scheduled to soon close. Billionaire Qualtrics co-founder Jared Smith recently paid $35 million for a brand-new Newport Harbor mansion, and it’s rumored that an even larger Newport Harbor deal [...]

  • Dakota Fanning House Toluca Lake

    Dakota Fanning Chooses Toluca Lake Traditional

    Time is sneaky; it’s already been nearly 20 years since a 7-year-old Dakota Fanning shot to fame as Sean Penn’s young daughter in 2001’s “I Am Sam,” for which she became the youngest actress ever be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. She quickly followed up that performance with starring roles in prominent films [...]

  • Jack Dorsey House Hollywood Hills

    Jack Dorsey's Hollywood Hills Hideaway Sells in Bidding War

    Back in August, Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey hoisted his slick L.A. home onto the market, generating heaps of publicity and sending flocks of qualified buyers to the premises. Within two weeks, the property was in escrow and quickly sold for $4.625 million, $130,000 more than the asking price and also $400,000 more than [...]

  • Jared Smith House Newport Beach

    Qualtrics Billionaire Pays $35 Million Cash for Newport Harbor Mansion

    When a brand-new Orange County mansion recently sold for $35 million in an all-cash deal, it became one of the priciest area home sales on record. Located near the tip of Newport Beach’s densely-populated Balboa Peninsula, the massive Robert Sinclair-designed structure is one of the largest structures fronting Newport Harbor and includes its own boat [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad