Fred Savage Upgrades to Wonderful Bel Air Modern Farmhouse

“Wonder Years” child star Fred Savage, now an accomplished TV producer and sitcom director (“Modern Family,” “2 Broke Girls,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,”) recently put his lovely Spanish-influenced Mediterranean home in L.A.’s Hancock Park up for sale. But the busy-busy showbiz polyglot is not waiting around for a buyer before making his next real estate move — he’s already forked out $9.5 million for a family-sized new mansion in the tony Bel Air neighborhood, records reveal.

Tucked onto a nearly half-acre flat lot, the 8,000+ sq. ft. mansion was built in the trendy “modern farmhouse” style by a local developer and completed earlier this year. Gated and camera-secured for celeb-style privacy, the house has interiors trimmed with neutral decor and European white oak flooring. An open-concept main floor is equipped with the requisitely elegant main rooms — a formal dining room, living room, family room — the latter two with fireplaces — and gourmet kitchen with a vaulted, beamed ceiling, Calacatta marble-topped island and commercial-sized stainless refrigerator. Walls of glass flood the interior spaces with light and provide easy push-button access to the backyard.

Other home amenities include but are not limited to: maid’s quarters on the lower floor, movie theater, bonus/games room, and four bedrooms suites upstairs, the master equipped with a private balcony and showroom-style closet. Beyond the walls is a grassy backyard upgraded with a plunge pool, spa and adjacent poolside cabana with fireplace, bathroom, BBQ and cooking area. The property is surrounded by a variety of old growth trees that provide the estate with a park-like atmosphere — a quiet oasis of peace in the middle of urban Los Angeles, if you will.

Aram Afshar & Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker held the listing; Sharona Alperin of Sotheby’s International Realty repped Savage.