Fred Savage Seeks Sale of Hancock Park Villa

By

Hancock Park, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.998 million
Size:
4,344 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms plus guesthouse

A Spanish-inspired Mediterranean villa in L.A.’s tony Hancock Park neighborhood, owned by sitcom veteran and showbiz polyglot Fred Savage, has come for sale at close to $5 million. The “Wonder Years” star, a seasoned TV producer and busy director of dozens of sitcoms including “Modern Family” and “2 Broke Girls,” acquired the property a dozen years ago for a tetch over $3 million. Prominently positioned above the street atop terraced gardens, obscured by tropical plantings and secured behind fortified gates, the vintage 1920s residence sits on a roughly quarter acre parcel with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 3,900 square feet. A detached, poolside guesthouse adds more than 400+ square feet with its own bathroom and separate gym.

Well preserved with a variety of original details and thoroughly updated for a modern, upscale lifestyle, the handsome residence offers ample formal living and dining rooms, the former with an elaborate carved stone fireplace and the latter with a pretty view of the backyard through a room-wide bay window. With lightly veined, white marble countertops on dark wood cabinets, the high-end kitchen is open to a cozy lounge with French doors to the backyard and a separate breakfast room is paved with rustic stone tiles. There’s also a plush, black-walled media room appointed with deep, velvet covered lounges. Upstairs are four bedrooms with wrought iron balconies and three renovated bathrooms, including a chandelier lit and marble floored master bath.

A pair of eucalyptus trees stand sentry over the rear corner of a high-walled backyard that comprises a slender strip of lush lawn, a rectangular swimming pool and spa and, just outside the guesthouse/gym, a stone terrace with outdoor fireplace and built-in barbecue. The property is represented by Sharona Alperin of Sotheby’s Int’l Realty.

The former child actor and Stanford graduate, mostly recently part of the ensemble cast of the short-lived Netflix series “Friends from College,” previously owned a home just above the Sunset Strip that was sold in 2007 for $2.25 million and he continues to own a two-bed/two-bath condo in a coveted West Hollywood neighborhood he picked up in 2003 for just under a half million dollars.

