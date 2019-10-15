×

Forest Whitaker Re-Lists Hollywood Hills Compound

By

Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.295 million
Size:
6,704 square feet, 11 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

More than two years after it first popped up for sale with an unrealistic price tag of nearly $6 million, one that by March 2018 had dropped to a still-too-high price just shy of $5 million, Forest Whitaker has dropped his old agents, picked up a new broker, Michael Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates, and repriced the two-residence Hollywood Hills compound at a tetch less than $4.3 million.

The 2007 Oscar winner and star and executive producer of the favorably reviewed Epix series “Godfather of Harlem” acquired the more than 1.6-acre estate in two contiguous 2003 transactions that rang up to a combined $2 million. Between the more-than-4,700-square-foot main house and the not-quite-2,000-square-foot guesthouse, there are a total of 11 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and four fireplaces.

Tucked down a quiet, little-known lane in the Cahuenga Pass area between Hollywood and Studio City and concealed behind gates in a serene wooded glade, the Balinese-tinged neo-Mediterranean main residence opens to a second-floor gallery and double staircase that makes a grand, Norma Desmond-worthy descent into a double-height living room flanked by a spacious den and a 30-plus-foot-long dining room. The eat-in kitchen is arranged around an island and outfitted with name-brand appliances; a three-car attached garage has been converted to a 750-square-foot multipurpose entertaining space; and the master suite includes a fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet and travertine-tiled bathroom with separate dressing area.

With its own private entrance and gated driveway, the three-story guesthouse is fully self-contained, with several sitting rooms, a handful of bedrooms, two kitchens and a media lounge. A wooded wonderland between the two homes incorporates secluded patios, a tree-shaded dining terrace with outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool and spa overlooked by a charming tree house.

