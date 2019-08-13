Emma Stone Adds Westwood and Malibu Houses to Packed Property Portfolio

In the midst of her nonstop filming schedule, high-paid Hollywood darling Emma Stone has somehow found time to significantly — and stealthily — expand her bicoastal real estate portfolio. The in-demand A-lister, who won a best actress Oscar for “La La Land” and has been twice-nominated in the best supporting actress category, has purchased not one but two multimillion dollar L.A.-area homes in the past year, the larger one clinging to a nearly sheer bluff in the Malibu hills and the smaller one in the family-flats flats of Westwood, near Century City.

Purchased for a Stone family member, the $2.3 million Westwood property lies a short walk from the posh Los Angeles Country Club and an easy drive to UCLA or Beverly Hills. The 1920s Spanish-style cottage has burled hardwood floors, arched doorways and wood-beamed ceilings in roughly 2,300 square feet of living space.

The home’s front door lies behind a lush garden and tiled courtyard, and opens directly to a staircase and step-down formal living room with fireplace. The adjoining formal dining room sports French doors and airy, oversized windows, while the kitchen has crisp white subway tiles and matching white cabinetry that are offset by mid-grade stainless appliances. There are three bedrooms, one on the lower floor and two upstairs, though it should be noted the vintage house does not include a typical master suite, the kind with ensuite bathroom and oversized walk-in closet.

Out back, there’s a blue-tiled swimming pool, a colorful fountain and a raised spa. Next to the pool is the ivy-covered detached garage, which has been converted into a bonus room and can be used as an entertainment area, office or guesthouse, per the listing.

Just a few months before snagging the wee Westwood casa, records reveal Stone laid down another $3.25 million for a renovated midcentury ranch-style house clinging to a rugged Malibu cliff, directly overlooking Las Tunas Beach.

Stone’s two-parcel Malibu lot features 3.2 acres of steep hillside land that drops all the way down to the edge of Pacific Coast Highway. The low-slung house, located on a small bluff atop the hill, is completely surrounded by native plantings that include mature eucalyptus and yucca trees, cactus and bougainvillea plants, and fragrant patches of blue agave and jade.

The sellers, who had the property featured in Cottages & Gardens magazine shortly before selling to Stone, converted the dreamy digs into the ultimate beach shack: there are cool white walls to reflect the sunlight filtering in through rows of Fleetwood sliders, and 180-degree, vertigo-inducing views of the water from most every room in the modest house, which spans just under 1,800 square feet of living space. There are tree-shaded brick patios for al fresco dining, an eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances, and a glass-enclosed master bedroom with head-on ocean views.

In addition to her two L.A.-area homes, Stone maintains at least two residential properties in New York City. Back in 2016, she quietly shelled out $2.4 million for a one-bed/one-bath condo in a pre-war West Village building. The 800 sq. ft. luxury unit includes time period moldings, hardwood floors, and direct views over a leafy nearby park. Other building amenities include a 24-hour doorman and live-in superintendent.

Although she hasn’t yet sold the West Village flat — nor is it on the market — Stone significantly upgraded her Big Apple real estate circumstances last year with the nearly $3.6 million purchase of a high-floor condo in Lower Manhattan’s Financial District, atop a historic boutique hotel. The fully modernized unit sports 360-degree views of the New York skyline and comes outfitted with deluxe building-specific amenities that include (but hardly limited to) in-residence dining from the hotel’s chi-chi restaurant, a private fitness center and 24/7 concierge.

Aside from her four currently owned homes, Stone also recently found time to divest her longtime residence in L.A.’s Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood. The 1950s cottage, renovated into an “entertainer’s dream home” per the listing, sold this April to a non-famous local lady for the full $3.9 million asking price.