Deon Cole Sells Suburban Mid-Century Home in L.A.’s Woodland Hills

A mid-century contemporary in the affluent, largely under-the-radar L.A. suburb of Woodland Hills, Calif., which marketing materials proudly pronounce an “Ultra-private celebrity home owned by ‘Black-ish’ star Deon Cole,” has been sold after just two months on the market for $1.565 million. The sale price is a bit under its just shy of $1.6 million asking price. Acquired by the comedian, comedy writer and Old Spice spokesman a bit more than three years ago for $1.23 million, the low-slung 1960s sprawler contains four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in almost 3,800 square feet.

Locked wooden gates shield and protect a courtyard entry minimally landscaped with little more than a slender strip of lawn and a potted plant set into a deep niche. Just inside the front door, a tile-floored entrance gallery steps down to a wood-floored living room with a built-in surround sound system. A free-standing, double-sided fireplace sheathed in white marble-clad is shared with the dining room ad huge picture windows and glass sliders easily integrate the rooms to outdoor living and entertaining spaces. A den comfortably accommodates a pool table; the kitchen is updated in a fairly generic manner with gleaming, average-quality stainless steel appliances; and a separate breakfast room spills out to the backyard through glass sliders.

Three guest bedrooms, one of them en suite, and a family room are clustered together on one side of the house, while the master suite privately occupies a wing of its with a private sitting room/office, fireplace and glass sliders to a semi-private patio. Outside, in the walled and tree privatized backyard, there are several sunny and shaded patios, a swimming pool and, behind a very tall and practical if not especially attractive chain link fence, a lighted basketball court.

Cole was represented in the deal by Shawn Donohoe and Nicolas Donohoe of Keller Williams in Brentwood, while the buyers were repped by Shawn Regnier of the Encino-Sherman Oaks office of Keller Williams.

Cole, who also appears on the “Black-ish” spin off “Grown-ish,” and will appear on the silver screen in the upcoming heist film “Action #1” as well as the Ben Stiller produced comedy “Friendsgiving,” recently upgraded his residential circumstances with the slightly more than $2.5 million purchase of a nearly 6,000-square-foot home in the convenient and increasingly fashionable foothills above Studio City.