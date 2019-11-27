Dan Levy Shells Out Way Over Asking for Los Feliz Villa

An eagle-eyed informant snitched and property records confirm, Canadian actor and showbiz scion Dan Levy has celebrated his professional success in the most Hollywood of ways, with the slightly more than $4.1 million purchase of a stunningly redone 1930s Spanish villa in a L.A.’s celeb-favored Los Feliz neighborhood. Levy, who portrays finicky, fashion-forward and sexually ambiguous riches to rags aesthete David Rose on the acclaimed Pop TV cult-favorite series “Schitt’s Creek,” which he also writes and co-created with his comedy legend father Eugene Levy, must have really had a bee in his real estate bonnet for the property because it traded at more than $400,000 over its final asking price of $3.7 million.

Perched high and prominently atop stone retaining walls, a street-level two-car garage and a self-contained studio-style guesthouse, the two-story white-stucco residence is described in listings as a “spellbinding beauty” of about 3,200 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus a studio-style guesthouse on top of the garage with an up-to-date bathroom.

A gated, olive and citrus tree shaded flagstone stairway makes a booty-firming zigzag up from the street to a carved wood front door set into a wide archway. A decidedly grand foyer, with original, Norma Desmond-worthy stone curved staircase, leads to a graciously proportioned step-down living room with a huge fireplace under a muscular, exposed wood ceiling and an intimately proportioned den with slim wood beams across the ceiling. With wood plank shelves floating in an arched, slightly scalloped niche and wood-trimmed casement windows that provide an over-the rooftops view of the downtown skyline, the dining room flows easily through to a snazzily revamped kitchen with slim marble countertops on chic, navy-blue cabinets, commercial-style stainless steel appliances and graphically patterned, Escher-esque floor tiles in various shades of grey. French doors in the kitchen and a downstairs guest bedroom provide effortless access to the backyard.

At the top of the stairs, there’s a sweet veranda that offers a commanding city view, plus two good-sized guest bedrooms, one with a small dressing area, the other with French doors that open to a Juliet balcony. The master suite, also upstairs, features a vaulted, exposed wood ceiling and a deluxe, vintage-style bathroom with marble vanity and over-sized two-person shower behind a sheet of frameless glass.

The backyard is spacious and flat with a bougainvillea-draped al fresco dining area that overlooks the freeform swimming pool and spa. To one side is a fieldstone built-in grill and, beyond the extensive flagstone terracing that surrounds the pool, a flat expanse of lawn has a steep, undeveloped hillside as its rugged, quintessentially southern California backdrop.

The listing was held by Patricia Ruben at Sotheby’s Int’l Realty; Levy was repped by Jennifer Akbari at Compass.

Some of the other many entertainment industry heavy hitters who have flocked to the low-key but high-priced Los Feliz area over the last decade or so include Dominic Monaghan, Kristen Stewart, and Angelina Jolie, who dropped $24.5 million on her mansion originally owned by Cecil B. DeMille. Vanessa Hudgens bought her stately Georgian residence from Gary Oldman in a clandestine, late 2018 deal valued at $5 million and just a few months ago Aaron Paul shelled out almost $7 million for a gated estate sold by Jim Parsons and previously owned by a slew of famous folk including Robert Pattinson and Tim Curry.