×

Dakota Fanning Chooses Toluca Lake Traditional

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
dakota-fanning-house
11 View Gallery
Location:
Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.95 million
Size:
4,428 square feet, 5 beds, 6 baths

Time is sneaky; it’s already been nearly 20 years since a 7-year-old Dakota Fanning shot to fame as Sean Penn’s young daughter in 2001’s “I Am Sam,” for which she became the youngest actress ever be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. She quickly followed up that performance with starring roles in prominent films like “Uptown Girls,” “The Cat in the Hat,”  and eventually the “Twilight” series, cementing her spot in pop culture history.

Now in her mid-20s, Fanning has eschewed the spectacular crashes and burnouts that have plagued other child mega-stars, gradually and gracefully transitioning to more adult roles — most recently as Manson family member Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme in Quentin Tarantino’s epic “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

The accomplished Hollywood actress has now chosen to upgrade her real estate circumstances with the quiet acquisition of a Cape Cod-style traditional home in the leafy, celeb-friendly San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Toluca Lake.

With nearly 4,500 square feet of living space, the family-sized abode features five bedrooms and generously-scaled public rooms with high ceilings. The front door swings open to a classic center hall layout; to the immediate left is a  living room with fireplace, to the right is the attached two-car garage. Further ahead lies a formal dining room with a crystal chandelier, which is connected by a butler’s pantry to a giant kitchen with dual islands and high-end Wolf and SubZero appliances. Other main floor spaces include maid’s quarters, a breakfast nook with views of the sunny backyard, and a family room that opens directly to the outside via a foldaway set of glass doors.

The upstairs master suite sports a vaulted ceiling with fireplace, a bathroom with marble — or marble-lookalike stone — shower and dual vanities, and a private balcony overlooking the grassy backyard. At just .17-acre, the property isn’t particularly big, but it is expensively outfitted — there’s a plunge pool with inset spa and Baja shelf for watery sunbathing, a wee covered loggia with built-in BBQ and space for al fresco dining, and a patch of emerald-green lawn that’s perfect for furry pets. Naturally, the mini-estate is also equipped with no fewer than eight surveillance cameras for celeb-style privacy.

Before flying into her new Toluca Lake nest, Fanning bunked up with her younger sister — fellow actress Elle Fanning — in a house they co-purchased for $2.3 million in early 2017. Located in the nearby San Fernando Valley community of Valley Village, that place sits in a tiny gated community and is almost eerily similar in looks and amenities to Fanning’s just-acquired $2.95 million pad. Like her new house, the Cape Cod-style Valley Village property also sports approximately 4,500 square feet of space with a traditional center hall layout, an upgraded kitchen with Wolf and SubZero appliances, attached two-car garage, and grassy backyard with a built-in BBQ and pool with inset spa.

Kirk Hawkins of Beverly & Company held the listing; Robert Walters of Leland Properties repped Fanning.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Dakota Fanning House Toluca Lake

    Dakota Fanning Chooses Toluca Lake Traditional

    Time is sneaky; it’s already been nearly 20 years since a 7-year-old Dakota Fanning shot to fame as Sean Penn’s young daughter in 2001’s “I Am Sam,” for which she became the youngest actress ever be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. She quickly followed up that performance with starring roles in prominent films [...]

  • Jack Dorsey House Hollywood Hills

    Jack Dorsey's Hollywood Hills Hideaway Sells in Bidding War

    Back in August, Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey hoisted his slick L.A. home onto the market, generating heaps of publicity and sending flocks of qualified buyers to the premises. Within two weeks, the property was in escrow and quickly sold for $4.625 million, $130,000 more than the asking price and also $400,000 more than [...]

  • Jared Smith House Newport Beach

    Qualtrics Billionaire Pays $35 Million Cash for Newport Harbor Mansion

    When a brand-new Orange County mansion recently sold for $35 million in an all-cash deal, it became one of the priciest area home sales on record. Located near the tip of Newport Beach’s densely-populated Balboa Peninsula, the massive Robert Sinclair-designed is one of the largest structures fronting Newport Harbor and includes its own boat dock. [...]

  • Yvonne Orji House Beachwood Canyon

    'Insecure' Star Yvonne Orji Swoops Into Hollywood Hills Modern

    Nigerian-born showbizzer Yvonne Orji, who co-stars with Issa Rae on the HBO breakout hit “Insecure,” has come a long way from her days of not being able to afford a $7 pizza. The devoutly religious actress and author — she recently nabbed a book deal with Flatiron Books — has shelled out more than $1.8 [...]

  • Marcus Buckingham Lists Hollywood Hills House

    Marcus Buckingham Lists Sunset Strip Villa

    English bestselling author and motivational speaker Marcus Buckingham is writing himself out of his Hollywood Hills crash pad. Barely two years after he bought the property for $3.3 million, the divorced father is moving on, having attached a $3.75 million pricetag to his charming 1920s home. Set just above the iconic Sunset Strip and a [...]

  • Fred Savage House

    Fred Savage Seeks Sale of Hancock Park Villa

    A Spanish-inspired Mediterranean villa in L.A.’s tony Hancock Park neighborhood, owned by sitcom veteran and showbiz polyglot Fred Savage, has come for sale at close to $5 million. The “Wonder Years” star, a seasoned TV producer and busy director of dozens of sitcoms including “Modern Family” and “2 Broke Girls,” acquired the property a dozen [...]

  • Mario Testino House

    Mario Testino Zooms Out of Hollywood Hills Home

    Internationally renowned fashion and portrait photographer Mario Testino has sold his urbane, art-filled home in Los Angeles, Calif., for a tad more than $5 million. The Peruvian-born beau monde snapper, who’s photographed innumerable European royals and scads of Hollywood heavy hitters over his 30-plus-year career, purchased the property in 2004 for $3.6 million and first [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad