Dakota Fanning Chooses Toluca Lake Traditional

Time is sneaky; it’s already been nearly 20 years since a 7-year-old Dakota Fanning shot to fame as Sean Penn’s young daughter in 2001’s “I Am Sam,” for which she became the youngest actress ever be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. She quickly followed up that performance with starring roles in prominent films like “Uptown Girls,” “The Cat in the Hat,” and eventually the “Twilight” series, cementing her spot in pop culture history.

Now in her mid-20s, Fanning has eschewed the spectacular crashes and burnouts that have plagued other child mega-stars, gradually and gracefully transitioning to more adult roles — most recently as Manson family member Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme in Quentin Tarantino’s epic “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

The accomplished Hollywood actress has now chosen to upgrade her real estate circumstances with the quiet acquisition of a Cape Cod-style traditional home in the leafy, celeb-friendly San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Toluca Lake.

With nearly 4,500 square feet of living space, the family-sized abode features five bedrooms and generously-scaled public rooms with high ceilings. The front door swings open to a classic center hall layout; to the immediate left is a living room with fireplace, to the right is the attached two-car garage. Further ahead lies a formal dining room with a crystal chandelier, which is connected by a butler’s pantry to a giant kitchen with dual islands and high-end Wolf and SubZero appliances. Other main floor spaces include maid’s quarters, a breakfast nook with views of the sunny backyard, and a family room that opens directly to the outside via a foldaway set of glass doors.

The upstairs master suite sports a vaulted ceiling with fireplace, a bathroom with marble — or marble-lookalike stone — shower and dual vanities, and a private balcony overlooking the grassy backyard. At just .17-acre, the property isn’t particularly big, but it is expensively outfitted — there’s a plunge pool with inset spa and Baja shelf for watery sunbathing, a wee covered loggia with built-in BBQ and space for al fresco dining, and a patch of emerald-green lawn that’s perfect for furry pets. Naturally, the mini-estate is also equipped with no fewer than eight surveillance cameras for celeb-style privacy.

Before flying into her new Toluca Lake nest, Fanning bunked up with her younger sister — fellow actress Elle Fanning — in a house they co-purchased for $2.3 million in early 2017. Located in the nearby San Fernando Valley community of Valley Village, that place sits in a tiny gated community and is almost eerily similar in looks and amenities to Fanning’s just-acquired $2.95 million pad. Like her new house, the Cape Cod-style Valley Village property also sports approximately 4,500 square feet of space with a traditional center hall layout, an upgraded kitchen with Wolf and SubZero appliances, attached two-car garage, and grassy backyard with a built-in BBQ and pool with inset spa.

Kirk Hawkins of Beverly & Company held the listing; Robert Walters of Leland Properties repped Fanning.