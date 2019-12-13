×
‘CSI’s’ Marg Helgenberger Buys and Sells in Los Angeles

By

Location:
Brentwood, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.5 million
Size:
(approx.) 2,200 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

“CSI” alum Marg Helgenberger is on the move. Earlier this year the television and film veteran, currently a co-star on the primetime legal drama “All Rise,” sold her longtime residence in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood in a clandestine, off-market transaction valued at $8 million. Since then, she’s sealed the deal on the $4.5 million purchase of an architecturally significant home nestled into a wooded hillside in another, more mountainous part of Brentwood.

Designed in the early 1960s by modernist architect Edla Muir, whose Tinseltown clients included Shirley Temple and Barbara Stanwyck, the meticulously restored, carefully updated and modestly proportioned residence packs in four bedrooms and three bathrooms in not quite 2,200 square feet.

A discreet, low-slung façade clad in slender, vertical strips of wood gives way to a secured, courtyard entry under the canopy of an ancient oak tree. An ample office/bedroom suite opens off the courtyard with an inspiring view of the Getty Museum. The combination living room, dining area and bespoke kitchen have vast, floor-to-ceiling windows that slip into the walls and provide an unobstructed, canyon-framed view well beyond the Century City skyline.

One of the en suite bedrooms is efficiently nipped behind the kitchen and has the same panoramic view as the living/dining room. The master bedroom is accessed down a staircase painted a bold shade of orange with unique glass risers that expose the rugged terrain beneath the house. Walls of glass the bedroom and bathroom provide a cinematic view over Brentwood and slide open to a slim, cantilevered deck and covered courtyard where a sunken spa is positioned to take advantage of the extraordinary view.

Jeffrey Saad and Taya Dicarlo of Compass held the listing and Helgenberger was repped by Elizabeth Puro at Douglas Elliman.

As the deal was done on the down low, not much is known about Helgenberger’s former home that peeks out above a high, carefully clipped hedge on a prominent corner lot across the street from the Brentwood Country Club. Surrounded by manicured gardens, mature trees and a swimming pool, the handsome, 1920s white stucco pan-Mediterranean villa last changed hands in in 2007 for $4.6 million. Tax records, which may not be entirely accurate, indicate there are five bedrooms and as many bathrooms in roughly 4,600 square feet.

