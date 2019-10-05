×

Constance Wu Hustles Into Atwater Village Tudor Revival

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
constance-wu-house
20 View Gallery
Location:
Atwater Village, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.35 million
Size:
2,349 square feet, 4 beds, 4 baths

When she and her pet rabbit Lida Rose aren’t bunking up in a rented New York penthouse, bicoastal “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Hustlers” star Constance Wu resides in Los Angeles. The critically-lauded actress, set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of “Goodbye, Vitamin,” presides over a 1930s Tudor Revival-inspired house in Atwater Village, a still-gentrifying and hipster-friendly Eastside L.A. neighborhood.

Walled and gated for privacy and security, the towering structure — recently updated and painted two different fetching shades of sage green — looms over the streetfront. A short walkway leads past a rock garden to the milky white front door, which opens to a small foyer outfitted with hardwood floors and connected to a convenient powder room. A step-down formal living room offers coffered ceilings, a fireplace and adjoining sitting room. Other main floor spaces include a dining room open to the sunshine-kissed kitchen, which keeps things cheerful with its canary yellow cabinets and polished hardwood.

A perilously steep staircase ascends to the upper floor, where all three of the home’s bedrooms are located. Listing photographs show the seller — a non-famous gentleman who continues to own the property next door — converted one of the bedrooms into a study with a separate office area, leaving one guest bedroom and the master suite. The master, for its part, includes a brick fireplace, a sitting area with writing desk, and a black-and-white-tiled bathroom.

The .09-acre lot has no space for a pool, but the hardscaped backyard does feature an al fresco dining area, potted succulents and spacious terrace. Directly above the two-car garage lies a detached guesthouse with its own bedroom suite and kitchenette — perfect for Airbnb income, though it seems rather unlikely Wu will utilize it for such purposes.

Records show that Wu — recently subjected to unwanted publicity for her alleged diva-like antics and an infamous Twitter meltdown — really had to hustle to acquire this house in a bonafide bidding war. She paid north of $1.35 million for the property in late 2017, more than $200,000 over the $1.15 million asking price.

Sheri Curtis and Kevin Bourland of Compass jointly held the listing.

More Dirt

  • Constance Wu House Los Angeles

    Constance Wu Hustles Into Atwater Village Tudor Revival

    When she and her pet rabbit Lida Rose aren’t bunking up in a rented New York penthouse, bicoastal “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Hustlers” star Constance Wu resides in Los Angeles. The critically-lauded actress, set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of “Goodbye, Vitamin,” presides over a 1930s Tudor Revival-inspired house [...]

  • Sheldon Adelson House Malibu

    Sheldon Adelson Drops $14 Million on Malibu Colony House #8

    Octogenarian self-made billionaire Sheldon Adelson — the world’s 17th-wealthiest human, per Forbes — seems increasingly intent on buying up all of Malibu Colony, the guard-gated oceanfront community legendary for its slew of famous past and present residents. In a deal that closed today, he’s sliced out just over $14.7 million for his eighth property in [...]

  • Michael Patrick King Mansion

    Michael Patrick King Snags Stunning Beverly Hills Home

    A pair of plugged in Platinum Triangle property snitches swear it was powerhouse TV writer and producer Michael Patrick King who plunked down $14.75 million for a beautifully preserved 1927 Spanish Colonial mansion on a coveted, tree-lined block in the ritzy Beverly Hills neighborhood known as the Flats. Most known, perhaps, for writing and producing [...]

  • Anna Faris House Pacific Palisades

    Anna Faris Buys Energy-Efficient House in the Palisades

    Though the off-market deal actually closed last year, it doesn’t appear that the stealthy residential acquisition of cult comedy film icon Anna Faris (“Scary Movie,” “The House Bunny,” “The Hot Chick”) has been previously reported. The critically acclaimed — and highly compensated — “Mom” star tossed down $4.9 million for a remarkably sustainable property on [...]

  • Bassam Alghanim Bel Air House

    Joe Francis' Seized Bel Air Mansion Sells to Billionaire Neighbor

    Following the bizarre legal hijinks that surround embattled “Girls Gone Wild” honcho Joe Francis is somewhat akin to deciphering the plot of “The Big Sleep.” It just goes, and goes, and goes on some more. And those who stick it out to the end typically find themselves more confused than those who don’t. Back near [...]

  • RuPaul Mansion

    RuPaul Opts for Unabashed Opulence in Beverly Hills

    She has arrived, darling. Officially! International drag superstar RuPaul Charles has substantially upsized his residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the $13.7 million purchase of an extravagant mansion along a premiere street in the lower Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills. Serving eye-popping ersatz realness, the ornately embellished mansion proudly screams, “Opulence! You own everything” [...]

  • Frank Ocean House Malibu

    Frank Ocean Quietly Buys $6.3 Million Malibu Ranch

    Although the deal actually went down two full years ago, way back in summer 2017, it’s only now that Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/record producer Frank Ocean’s clandestine purchase of a $6.35 million house in Malibu has first come to light. Situated off a discreet private road, on a bluff high above Pacific Coast Highway and Carbon Beach, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad