Constance Wu Hustles Into Atwater Village Tudor Revival

When she and her pet rabbit Lida Rose aren’t bunking up in a rented New York penthouse, bicoastal “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Hustlers” star Constance Wu resides in Los Angeles. The critically-lauded actress, set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of “Goodbye, Vitamin,” presides over a 1930s Tudor Revival-inspired house in Atwater Village, a still-gentrifying and hipster-friendly Eastside L.A. neighborhood.

Walled and gated for privacy and security, the towering structure — recently updated and painted two different fetching shades of sage green — looms over the streetfront. A short walkway leads past a rock garden to the milky white front door, which opens to a small foyer outfitted with hardwood floors and connected to a convenient powder room. A step-down formal living room offers coffered ceilings, a fireplace and adjoining sitting room. Other main floor spaces include a dining room open to the sunshine-kissed kitchen, which keeps things cheerful with its canary yellow cabinets and polished hardwood.

A perilously steep staircase ascends to the upper floor, where all three of the home’s bedrooms are located. Listing photographs show the seller — a non-famous gentleman who continues to own the property next door — converted one of the bedrooms into a study with a separate office area, leaving one guest bedroom and the master suite. The master, for its part, includes a brick fireplace, a sitting area with writing desk, and a black-and-white-tiled bathroom.

The .09-acre lot has no space for a pool, but the hardscaped backyard does feature an al fresco dining area, potted succulents and spacious terrace. Directly above the two-car garage lies a detached guesthouse with its own bedroom suite and kitchenette — perfect for Airbnb income, though it seems rather unlikely Wu will utilize it for such purposes.

Records show that Wu — recently subjected to unwanted publicity for her alleged diva-like antics and an infamous Twitter meltdown — really had to hustle to acquire this house in a bonafide bidding war. She paid north of $1.35 million for the property in late 2017, more than $200,000 over the $1.15 million asking price.

Sheri Curtis and Kevin Bourland of Compass jointly held the listing.