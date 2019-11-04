×

Colin Farrell and Alicja Bachleda Land Buyer in Hollywood Hills

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
14 View Gallery
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.495 million
Size:
2,736 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Just days after it popped up for sale late last week at close to $1.5 million, a Hollywood Hills home owned by Irish-born Hollywood veteran Colin Farrell is pending sale with an unknown buyer at an unknown price. The “In Bruges” and “The Lobster” star purchased the 1920s English Tudor cottage in 2010 for not quite $1.19 million in conjunction with his ex-girlfriend, Mexico-born Polish actor Alicja Bachleda (“The Girl Is in Trouble”). Listed with Todd Goddard and Clinton Wae at The Clinton and Todd Team, the listing was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Across the street from a gigantic, airplane-shaped contemporary mansion once owned by comedian Kathy Griffin and poking out above a secured, vine-encrusted wall, the faux-timbered three-story residence is entered through a garden courtyard and offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms distributed throughout more than 2,700 square feet. Described in marketing materials as a “world of enchantment and fairytale dreams” chock-full of “original character,” the residence features dark-stained hardwood floors and high-ceilings. Stained glass and over-sized leaded glass casement windows frame serene canyon views.

Inside, the sunny living room has a fireplace and cozy office/reading nook, the adjacent dining room spills out to an awning-covered balcony with leafy, cross-canyon views and the galley kitchen sports utilitarian-beige floor tiles and ordinary, white ceramic tile countertops, plus a sun-filled breakfast area and convenient patio access. The bedrooms include two potential master suites, one with a fireplace and roomy bathroom with claw-footed bathtub and patio access, plus a main floor bedroom with private entrance that makes it perfect for guests or staff. A couple of secluded decks and terraces below the back of the house are all but hidden in a verdant glade amid mature trees and a romantic tangle of jungle-thick plantings.

The “True Detective” star, set to appear opposite Geena Davis and Jessica Chastain in the silver screen crime-drama “Eve” and the upcoming British TV miniseries “The North Water, “ based on Ian McGuire’s novel of the same name, keeps a foothold in Dublin and has long maintained an Italianate villa in the affluent, historic foothills above L.A.’s Los Feliz area. Owned for a few years just after the turn of the century by English actor Tim Curry, Farrell acquired the four-bedroom Los Feliz property in 2006 for $4 million. Listing details from the time indicate the discreet, hillside residence has “dazzling city views” from the multi-level outdoor living and entertaining spaces that include a “secret garden” and an infinity-edge swimming pool.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Colin Farrell House

    Colin Farrell and Alicja Bachleda Land Buyer in Hollywood Hills

    Just days after it popped up for sale late last week at close to $1.5 million, a Hollywood Hills home owned by Irish-born Hollywood veteran Colin Farrell is pending sale with an unknown buyer at an unknown price. The “In Bruges” and “The Lobster” star purchased the 1920s English Tudor cottage in 2010 for not [...]

  • Jennifer Lawrence Penthouse

    Jennifer Lawrence Lists Manhattan Penthouse at Huge Loss

    Leading lady Jennifer Lawrence, married a couple weeks ago to contemporary art gallerist Cooke Maroney in a glitzy ceremony at a historic mansion in Newport, R.I., is so eager to sell her sprawling, Manhattan penthouse she’s willing to endure a punishing loss on the sale of the suburban-house-sized aerie. Listed with Pamela D’Arc at Compass [...]

  • Adam Levinson House Bel Air

    Tom Ford Sells Richard Neutra-Designed House to Billionaire Neighbor

    Turns out that fashion icon Tom Ford is also quite the real estate savant. Earlier this month, in an off-market transaction first written up by the Hollywood Reporter, Ford sold his Bel Air home of more than two decades to his across-the-street neighbor. The Texas-born aspiring filmmaker originally purchased the sophisticated midcentury modern residence way [...]

  • Vivica Fox House

    Vivica A. Fox Lists Porter Ranch Residence

    Showbiz veteran Vivica A. Fox has put her home in a 24-hour guard-gated development in the affluent and frequently fire-threatened Porter Ranch neighborhood at the northern edge of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley up for sale at just over $1 million. The prolific TV movie producer, presenter and actress, whose recent credits include a recurring [...]

  • Aileen Getty House Los Feliz

    Oil Heiress Aileen Getty Buys James Valentine's Midcentury Modern

    When Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine put his glossy midcentury modern residence — provocatively and aptly known as the Steel House — on the market in September, the steel-and-glass pavilion generated widespread publicity, with real estate publications nationwide fawning over the sleekly restored showplace. Qualified buyers flocked to the residence, which subsequently quickly sold in [...]

  • Kim Kardashian House

    Kim and Kanye Add Neighboring Property to Hidden Hills Estate

    They’ve occasionally teased they might one day pack up their warehouse-sized closets full of designer duds and decamp the affluent, guard-gated suburban outskirts of Los Angeles for their isolated, recently acquired ranch in Wyoming, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have nonetheless once again expanded their sprawling estate in Hidden Hills, Calif. with the not [...]

  • Richard Hollander House Los Angeles

    Aristotle's Richard Hollander Buys $20 Million Bel Air Estate

    Back in summer 2016, L.A.-based financier Richard Hollander — chairman of private equity giant Aristotle Capital Management — and his longtime wife Jackie bought a hilltop mansion in the Pacific Palisades Riviera neighborhood for a whopping $32.5 million, the most ever paid for a Palisades home at that time. Designed by megamansion specialist Paul McClean, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad