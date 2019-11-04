Colin Farrell and Alicja Bachleda Land Buyer in Hollywood Hills

Just days after it popped up for sale late last week at close to $1.5 million, a Hollywood Hills home owned by Irish-born Hollywood veteran Colin Farrell is pending sale with an unknown buyer at an unknown price. The “In Bruges” and “The Lobster” star purchased the 1920s English Tudor cottage in 2010 for not quite $1.19 million in conjunction with his ex-girlfriend, Mexico-born Polish actor Alicja Bachleda (“The Girl Is in Trouble”). Listed with Todd Goddard and Clinton Wae at The Clinton and Todd Team, the listing was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Across the street from a gigantic, airplane-shaped contemporary mansion once owned by comedian Kathy Griffin and poking out above a secured, vine-encrusted wall, the faux-timbered three-story residence is entered through a garden courtyard and offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms distributed throughout more than 2,700 square feet. Described in marketing materials as a “world of enchantment and fairytale dreams” chock-full of “original character,” the residence features dark-stained hardwood floors and high-ceilings. Stained glass and over-sized leaded glass casement windows frame serene canyon views.

Inside, the sunny living room has a fireplace and cozy office/reading nook, the adjacent dining room spills out to an awning-covered balcony with leafy, cross-canyon views and the galley kitchen sports utilitarian-beige floor tiles and ordinary, white ceramic tile countertops, plus a sun-filled breakfast area and convenient patio access. The bedrooms include two potential master suites, one with a fireplace and roomy bathroom with claw-footed bathtub and patio access, plus a main floor bedroom with private entrance that makes it perfect for guests or staff. A couple of secluded decks and terraces below the back of the house are all but hidden in a verdant glade amid mature trees and a romantic tangle of jungle-thick plantings.

The “True Detective” star, set to appear opposite Geena Davis and Jessica Chastain in the silver screen crime-drama “Eve” and the upcoming British TV miniseries “The North Water, “ based on Ian McGuire’s novel of the same name, keeps a foothold in Dublin and has long maintained an Italianate villa in the affluent, historic foothills above L.A.’s Los Feliz area. Owned for a few years just after the turn of the century by English actor Tim Curry, Farrell acquired the four-bedroom Los Feliz property in 2006 for $4 million. Listing details from the time indicate the discreet, hillside residence has “dazzling city views” from the multi-level outdoor living and entertaining spaces that include a “secret garden” and an infinity-edge swimming pool.