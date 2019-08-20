Claire Forlani Seeks Hollywood Hills Tenant

English film and television actress Claire Forlani, who co-stars with husband Dougray Scott on the 2019 Canadian-British conspiracy series “Departure,” seeks a deep-pocketed temporary tenant who can shell out $16,500 per month for a fully furnished home above Laurel Canyon in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills.

Also available without the furnishings, the unassuming, hacienda-inspired residence was purchased by Forlani about 20 years ago for a tad above $1 million. This is not the first time the “Basquiat” and “Meet Joe Black” star has offered the property as a high-priced rental: In 2010 it was available at around $9,000 per month, and in 2013 it popped up again at a monthly rate of $16,500 before the price was chopped down to $15,000.

Now listed with Rory Barish of Keller Williams Beverly Hills, the single-story residence is perched on a high ridge with rugged canyon views that on a clear day stretch across the San Fernando Valley. The main house sprawls over 3,000 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms; an attached, poolside guesthouse includes another bedroom and a steam-shower-equipped bathroom.

With dark hardwood floors and a vaulted ceiling lined with skylights, the cavernous combination living room, dining area, kitchen and family room feature an exposed-brick wall with huge fireplace, French doors to the swimming pool and, in the family room, a gigantic, arched, picture window that frames an open, cross-canyon valley view. Two guest bedrooms, one with a massive stone fireplace and French doors to a serene garden, are clustered in a separate wing with a spacious master suite. The suite offers an exposed-brick kiva-style corner fireplace, French doors to the yard and a clean-lined contemporary bathroom with polished-stone walls and a huge window that effectively frames a scenic vista.