×

Chris Pratt Buys $15 Million Palisades Construction Site

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
chris-pratt-house
9 View Gallery
Seller:
Patrick McKenna
Location:
Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$15.6 million
Size:
10,000 square feet, 5 beds, 6 baths

It was powerhouse photo agency X17 who — over the summer — first unearthed Hollywood leading man Chris Pratt’s hush-hush acquisition of an unfinished, A-lister-worthy mansion in L.A.’s perennially posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Records reveal the transfer actually went down a full year ago, but the off-market deal flew under everyone’s radar because the property was never publicly listed for sale.

Located in the Palisades’ family-friendly Marquez Knolls area, the gutted and under-construction structure is cloistered within a wee gated community shared with five other large houses, none of them owned by celebrities. Sold to Pratt by local investor Patrick McKenna of Palisades Funding, the manse sits on a hillside lot with impressive views to the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island.

Originally built in 1995, the formerly Mediterranean-style house spanned nearly 8,000 square feet of living space with a grassy backyard but no pool. When complete, however, online details show the newly-renovated, slightly more traditional structure will span a significantly larger 10,000 square feet with five bedrooms and six baths, a home gym, wine cellar and pool house. There will also be a dramatic new infinity-edged swimming pool and garaging for multiple luxury vehicles.

While it may seem odd that an enormously rich celebrity would opt to purchase an unfinished house — as opposed to a brand-new one for immediate move-in — the property’s current state allows Pratt the ability to choose custom finishes and put a personal touch on his future digs. Naturally, that comes at the likely cost of another small fortune, in addition to the $15.6 million already spent.

Pratt’s new place also lies roughly two miles from the new Palisades home of Anna Faris, easily conforming to the former couple’s divorce stipulation that they must live within five miles of one another.

Pratt, now 40, has starred in a seemingly endless stream of blockbuster films over the past five years, “The Lego Man,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Jurassic World” among them. Earlier this year, he wed Hollywood scion Katherine Schwarzenegger in a star-studded Montecito, Calif. ceremony.

And while they await the completion of their new marital home, it’s a good bet that Pratt and his new wife are currently shacked up in her bachelorette pad, a 1930s Mediterranean-style villa set in a prime neighborhood pocket of Santa Monica. Records show the relatively petite, 1,800 sq. ft. cottage was acquired by Schwarzenegger back in 2016 for just under $3.5 million, long before the couple’s June 2019 nuptials.

More Dirt

  • Chris Pratt House Pacific Palisades

    Chris Pratt Buys $15 Million Palisades Construction Site

    It was powerhouse photo agency X17 who — over the summer — first unearthed Hollywood leading man Chris Pratt’s hush-hush acquisition of an unfinished, A-lister-worthy mansion in L.A.’s perennially posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Records reveal the transfer actually went down a full year ago, but the off-market deal flew under everyone’s radar because the property was [...]

  • Bebe Rexha House Hollywood Hills

    Bebe Rexha Chooses Glam Villa in the Hollywood Hills

    Although it’s only been a year since the release of her debut album — 2018’s “Expectations,” which brought her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist — Bebe Rexha has invested nearly $2.1 million into what appears to be her very first home, a sultry and sophisticated Mediterranean-style villa tucked into the eastern Hollywood Hills, [...]

  • Michael Dubin House Venice

    Dollar Shave Club CEO Upgrades to Luxe Venice Transitional

    To hear Michael Dubin tell it, the business plan was ludicrously simple. Frustrated by the high price of razor blades, he set out to reinvent men’s shopping experience by offering quality razors delivered right to their doorsteps — for as little as $1 per month. He knew it would work because “if I had the [...]

  • Constance Wu House Los Angeles

    Constance Wu Hustles Into Atwater Village Tudor Revival

    When she and her pet rabbit Lida Rose aren’t bunking up in a rented New York penthouse, bicoastal “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Hustlers” star Constance Wu resides in Los Angeles. The critically-lauded actress, set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of “Goodbye, Vitamin,” presides over a 1930s Tudor Revival-inspired house [...]

  • Sheldon Adelson House Malibu

    Sheldon Adelson Drops $14 Million on Malibu Colony House #8

    Octogenarian self-made billionaire Sheldon Adelson — the world’s 17th-wealthiest human, per Forbes — seems increasingly intent on buying up all of Malibu Colony, the guard-gated oceanfront community legendary for its slew of famous past and present residents. In a deal that closed today, he’s sliced out just over $14.7 million for his eighth property in [...]

  • Michael Patrick King Mansion

    Michael Patrick King Snags Stunning Beverly Hills Home

    A pair of plugged in Platinum Triangle property snitches swear it was powerhouse TV writer and producer Michael Patrick King who plunked down $14.75 million for a beautifully preserved 1927 Spanish Colonial mansion on a coveted, tree-lined block in the ritzy Beverly Hills neighborhood known as the Flats. Most known, perhaps, for writing and producing [...]

  • Anna Faris House Pacific Palisades

    Anna Faris Buys Energy-Efficient House in the Palisades

    Though the off-market deal actually closed last year, it doesn’t appear that the stealthy residential acquisition of cult comedy film icon Anna Faris (“Scary Movie,” “The House Bunny,” “The Hot Chick”) has been previously reported. The critically acclaimed — and highly compensated — “Mom” star tossed down $4.9 million for a remarkably sustainable property on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad