Chris Pratt Buys $15 Million Palisades Construction Site

It was powerhouse photo agency X17 who — over the summer — first unearthed Hollywood leading man Chris Pratt’s hush-hush acquisition of an unfinished, A-lister-worthy mansion in L.A.’s perennially posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Records reveal the transfer actually went down a full year ago, but the off-market deal flew under everyone’s radar because the property was never publicly listed for sale.

Located in the Palisades’ family-friendly Marquez Knolls area, the gutted and under-construction structure is cloistered within a wee gated community shared with five other large houses, none of them owned by celebrities. Sold to Pratt by local investor Patrick McKenna of Palisades Funding, the manse sits on a hillside lot with impressive views to the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island.

Originally built in 1995, the formerly Mediterranean-style house spanned nearly 8,000 square feet of living space with a grassy backyard but no pool. When complete, however, online details show the newly-renovated, slightly more traditional structure will span a significantly larger 10,000 square feet with five bedrooms and six baths, a home gym, wine cellar and pool house. There will also be a dramatic new infinity-edged swimming pool and garaging for multiple luxury vehicles.

While it may seem odd that an enormously rich celebrity would opt to purchase an unfinished house — as opposed to a brand-new one for immediate move-in — the property’s current state allows Pratt the ability to choose custom finishes and put a personal touch on his future digs. Naturally, that comes at the likely cost of another small fortune, in addition to the $15.6 million already spent.

Pratt’s new place also lies roughly two miles from the new Palisades home of Anna Faris, easily conforming to the former couple’s divorce stipulation that they must live within five miles of one another.

Pratt, now 40, has starred in a seemingly endless stream of blockbuster films over the past five years, “The Lego Man,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Jurassic World” among them. Earlier this year, he wed Hollywood scion Katherine Schwarzenegger in a star-studded Montecito, Calif. ceremony.

And while they await the completion of their new marital home, it’s a good bet that Pratt and his new wife are currently shacked up in her bachelorette pad, a 1930s Mediterranean-style villa set in a prime neighborhood pocket of Santa Monica. Records show the relatively petite, 1,800 sq. ft. cottage was acquired by Schwarzenegger back in 2016 for just under $3.5 million, long before the couple’s June 2019 nuptials.